Trail Blazers: A picture is worth a thousand words

With the city covered in a fresh blanket of snow, this photo from the historical society aptly titled, “A winter’s night in Trail,” is especially fitting for this week’s Trail Blazers feature.

The timeless image was taken on Bay Avenue in the 1920s following heavy snowfall.

The photograph is one of many taken by the Hughes Brothers, Robert and Leslie.

The Hughes Brothers, born in London, came to Canada sometime between 1916 and 1920, eventually making their way to Edgewood, B.C., before arriving in Trail.

They opened a shop at 1358 Cedar Ave. and sold Kodak Eastman and German cameras, movie cameras, stocked greeting cards, and artist supplies.

The company was sold in 1945.

Many of the Hughes prints, negatives, and panoramas are in the Trail Historical Society photograph collection and are instrumental is portraying the development of Trail through the 20th century.

For a more in depth look at the Hughes Brothers and their work in Trail, visit at : http://exhibits.trailhistory.com/.

