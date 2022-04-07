Trail Blazers: Avid young readers circa 1981

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Do you recognize any of these faces? Photo: Trail Historical Society

“Spring has sprung, the grass is riz, I wonder where all the kids is!” begins Addison Oberg, collections coordinator for the Trail museum.

“This photo shows one of the many popular Trail and District Public Library’s children’s programs from the spring of 1981.”

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and warmer weather, spring is in full swing. In Trail this means the launch of inclusive literacy opportunities for young readers.

“Children’s programs like this are a great way for kids to get out of the house and into their community,” Oberg says. “A lot has changed for the library since 1981, but children’s programming and services to the community has not.”

Do you recognize any of the young faces in this photo?

If so, please email Oberg at: collections@trail.ca.

The official Trail and District Public Library was established in 1957, by agreement, between the City of Trail, the District of Tadanac, the Village of Warfield and the Trail Public Library Board. This first amalgamation was known as the Trail Municipal Public Library. The name later changed to the Trail and District Public Library.

Originally located in the Trail Memorial Centre, the purpose of the library is to offer free use of literature, programming and literary resources to residents of all ages living in Warfield and Trail.

