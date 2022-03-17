Trail Blazers: Celebrating the Patron Saint of Ireland 54 years ago

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Dr. Thom Wiggins made a nod to his Irish roots on St. Patrick’s Day circa March 17, 1968. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Dr. Thom Wiggins, a dentist, was all decked out for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 1968.

Dr. Wiggins’ family immigrated to Trail from The Land of Saints and Scholars, and like many Irish-Canadians, celebrated in the festivities of the lucky day.

The day is a national holiday in Ireland recognizing the death of St. Patrick, the foremost patron saint of the Emerald Isle.

Sláinte to all on St. Patrick’s Day!

Sláinte, pronounced “slawn-che” means health, and is commonly used as a drinking toast in Ireland, Scotland, and the Isle of Man.

Read more: Trail Blazers stories



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History