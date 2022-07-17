Trail Blazers: One enormous Silver City sinkhole

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Do you remember this flood? Consider sharing your memories with the Trail Museum and Archives if you do. Photo: Trail Museum and Archives

Thankfully, Trail dodged the flood threats this year, even with the heavy rain and snowpack from this spring, says Trail archivist Addison Oberg.

“This Trail Blazers feature however, showcases a flood in which we were not so lucky.”

This you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it photo is on Groutage Avenue post the catastrophic flood of 1969.

This flood was due to the high, and fast, water of Trail Creek overrunning the downtown, while the same time, Gorge Creek in the upper part of West Trail also overflowed.

“Just to the left of this image, an entire apartment complex had also collapsed into this impressively large sinkhole,” Oberg said. “The flood of 1969 was one of Trail’s worst on record; its destruction was memorable.”

Read more: ‘Trail Stricken by Flood’ (1969) PHOTOS

Read more: Trail Blazers

City of TrailLocal HistorySpring Floods