Pictured here are part of the Oxide Leaching crew on Dec. 31, 1944. L-R: Reg Bilkey, Mary Rohacks, Mabel Schiavon, Bill Saitherswaite, Bobby Mason held by Carmela Demeo, Jean Stainton, Skid Marsters, Ingrid “Atty” Atkinson, Andy Adie, and Jessie Woodridge. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Pictured here are part of the Oxide Leaching crew on Dec. 31, 1944. L-R: Reg Bilkey, Mary Rohacks, Mabel Schiavon, Bill Saitherswaite, Bobby Mason held by Carmela Demeo, Jean Stainton, Skid Marsters, Ingrid “Atty” Atkinson, Andy Adie, and Jessie Woodridge. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Trail Blazers: Pillars of strength – our women

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

This week’s Trail Blazers feature is particularly timely given International Women’s Day is coming up Monday, March 8.

This image from the archives perfectly represents women’s achievements on the homefront whether it be social, cultural, economic, and all else – because it shows what we’ve always known in this city.

Trail women have always been ahead of their time and are fearless about getting done what needs to be done.

Case in point; before the Second World War, a small number of women worked at the smelter in administration, though in the early days, it was mostly performing clerical duties.

With the loss of men to the military, CM&S (now Teck Trail) hired women to fill their jobs.

At its peak, 2,000 out of 5,000 smelter workers were women.

Some were mechanics.

Others worked in labour gangs.

Some worked in the plants, testing metals, and in refining.

Of note, is that women in the smelter were paid 80 per cent of the men’s rate. They did, however, have the “possibility” of earning more with good performance.

“But, if they transferred to a new job, the pay rate was once again 80 per cent,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord, Trail Museum and Archives curator.

Replacement by women was viewed as temporary because smelter workers who enlisted were guaranteed their jobs back after the war.

In due time, what happened is that the women weren’t about to relinquish their valuable skills or wage-earning abilities once the men came home.

“Many women were thrilled with their new-found ability to earn a wage and remained in the workforce following their time in the smelter. They sought employment outside the traditional ‘female’ positions of teaching and nursing,” Benson-Lord said.

“In honour of International Women’s Day on March 8, we salute Trail’s women of the war effort and those who inspired social and economic change. “

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

This year’s theme is #ChooseToChallenge, with the message, “A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day.

“We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge.”

Read more: Trail celebrates Internation Women’s Day 2019

Read more: Trail advocates call attention to violence against women


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duck dynasty

Just Posted

Coby Reid helped rescue this bobcat from where it had frozen to the train tracks. Photo: Coby Reid
Bobcat deliverer shares details from Kootenay train track rescue

Coby Reid helped rescue a bobcat that was frozen to train tracks near Waneta bridge

Pictured here are part of the Oxide Leaching crew on Dec. 31, 1944. L-R: Reg Bilkey, Mary Rohacks, Mabel Schiavon, Bill Saitherswaite, Bobby Mason held by Carmela Demeo, Jean Stainton, Skid Marsters, Ingrid “Atty” Atkinson, Andy Adie, and Jessie Woodridge. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Pillars of strength – our women

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Old growth in burn pile north of Revelstoke. Photo: Wildsight
B.C. old growth and forestry jobs in steep decline

Letter to the Editor from Eddie Petryshen, Wildsight conservation specialist

A drive-thru COVID-19 test site is run from the Trail ICBC office on Highway Drive.
Week 7 with no new COVID cases in Trail/Rossland

The latest localized BCDCD COVID-19 numbers

Police also describe a car crash in the parking lot that sent a woman to the hospital for assessment. Photo: Black Press file
Trail RCMP save senior from losing $10,000 in phone scam

Weekly briefs provided to media by Greater Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

The Black Diamond / PIEPS Avalanche transceivers being recalled. (Image courtesy of PIEPS)
Black Diamond, PIEPS issue recall for avalanche transceivers

PIEPS said that avalanche incidents in 2017 and 2020 had prompted the recall, but defended the product

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

(Government of B.C.)
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

Most Read