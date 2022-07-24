Trail Blazers: The very grand Strand Theatre

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

The Strand Theatre, a lux venue built in downtown Trail in 1917, burned down in 1956. The Trail Times searched online to find a reference to the obscure words on this marquee, but failed. Do you know the context? Photo: Trail Historical Society

One of the most beautiful theatres in British Columbia, in this archivist’s opinion, was here in Trail, says Addison Oberg.

The Strand Theatre was a moviehouse and theatre and, according to testimonials, the lobby was pure decadence.

Gilded gold, carpet and a lounge area all made for a very memorable silver screen experience.

Built in 1917 by architect C. A. Broderick of Trail for the Trail Opera House Company, the venue underwent many renovations over its time of service.

Located on Cedar Avenue, the building was also home to the Liberty Theatre.

“It became The Strand as we remember it in 1936 after the last bout of renovations,” Oberg said.

Sadly, this grand theatre was destroyed by fire 20 years later, in 1956.

The name of the movie playing in this image may require a double take, but this is in reference to some long-forgotten joke referring to Robert Hutton, whose actual name was Robert Bruce Winnie. He was the son of a hardware merchant and cousin of Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton.

The American born actor was never critically acclaimed, but was made somewhat famous for his roles in Destination Tokyo (1943), Baby Makes Three (1949) and The Big Bluff (1955), to name a few. Hutton passed in 1994 at the age of 74 in New York City. This particular photo does not have a date, but it’s suspected to be around the late 1940s.

