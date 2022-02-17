Trail Blazers: Women with Brooms circa 1977

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Curling has always been a popular past time in Trail and 45 years ago this month, the game-of-strategy was at the forefront of Silver City sport.

In February 1977, the Trail Curling Club hosted the BC Senior Women’s Bonspiel in the Cominco Arena curling rink.

Back then a four-day sports event such as this had the viewing gallery jam packed with fans.

This year was no different as onlookers filed in eager to watch eight zone finalists competing to represent B.C. in the Canadian senior women’s finals, held weeks later in Peace River, AB.

After four active days, the provincial championship went to the favourite Vi Tapella rink, of Burnaby. Incidentally, the Vi Tapella rink went on to win the 1977 Canadian Senior Women’s Curling Championship.

Here, City of Trail Alderman Frank Banton threw the first rock straight to the button on Tuesday, Feb. 15, aided by a little illegal braking by sweepers Dianne Deagle, Marion Brennen and Isobel Morris.

The City of Trail has long played host to a variety of regional and provincial tournaments in many a sport.

That tradition will continue in 2026 when Trail and Rossland team up to host the BC Winter Games.

