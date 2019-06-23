Trail celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Kootenay South Métis event honoured National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada on Sunday at Gyro Park, highlighted by a tremendous performance by traditional hoop dancer James Jones. Rain didn’t dampen any spirits and a good crowd welcomed James as well as returning performers the talented Ktuanxa Youth Dancers and Eagle Bear Spirit Drummers as well as the Golden City Fiddlers. See more in this week’s Trail Times. Jim Bailey photos.

