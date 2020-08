For two months, city stopped charging for downtown Trail parking

City of Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin (middle) presented a $2,500 donation to Marylynn Rakuson of the Trail United Church (left) and Nathanael Hoeft of the Trail Salvation Army Family Services (right).

Each organization received $1,250 to help provide essential supplies for their food banks.

The funds were collected from voluntary parking meter payments from March 31 to May 31, 2020.

The City of Trail thanks everyone who made a contribution.

