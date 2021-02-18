Trail Hospital Auxiliary donates $5,000 to aid the most critically ill

Money will go to buy new equipment for the KBRH ICU and HART

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the ICU/HART Project. Allana Ferro, president Trail Hospital Auxiliary, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the ICU/HART Project.

This donation will purchase priority equipment for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the High Acuity Response Team (HART), used in care of the most critically ill patients at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

The foundation is running this ICU/HART mini-campaign until it launches a formal, new major campaign later this year.

For now, the focus will be to raise a $256,000 that will purchase equipment for the ICU at KBRH and for HART, which services the entire Kootenay Boundary, assisting with patient transport between sites.

Read more: Doors open to new KBRH emergency wing

Read more: $38M KBRH contract awarded



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital