The Sankey family on Lil’s 101st birthday, June 20. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail matriarch celebrates 101st birthday!

Lily Sankey moved to Trail in 1936 to work at Cominco

Lily June Sankey (née Greig) turned 101 years on Thursday, June 20.

Still full of humour and with a sparkle in her blue, blue eyes, the best part of living more than one century Lily (Lil) said with a laugh, was “being born.”

The mother of four daughters, one son, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, now resides in Columbia View Lodge. But Lil lived in her Warfield home until she was 96 years old.

Until a few years ago, she even spent plenty of time at the family’s Christina Lake cabin, which only has access by boat.

Born in Regina, Lil moved to Trail to work in the offices of Cominco in 1936.

She married Charles (Chuck) Sankey in 1941, and over 52 years together, the couple travelled the world.

On her 80th birthday, Lil did what she wanted – hitched a ride in a hot air balloon.

Last year the family had a big open house to celebrate her 100 years.

Then on Thursday, Lil took a ride on a pedal-assist bike called a “trishaw” to commemorate one century plus one.

The Trail Times will have more on the trishaw rides and “Cycling Without Age” early next week.

