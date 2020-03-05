Holy Trinity CWL gathered for a festive meeting a few weeks ago. From left: Marlise Gattafoni, Sister Norma Gallant and Siony Thompson. Submitted

Trail parish pays homage to Mardi Gras

Holy Trinity Catholic Women’s League (CWL) met for their general meeting on Feb. 25

The Holy Trinity Catholic Women’s League (CWL) met for their general meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the festively decorated Gathering Space at Holy Trinity Church, Trail.

Dixieland played as members feasted on a potluck of appetizers and desserts.

The enthusiastic feasting promised a very productive forty days of Lent, set to start the following day, Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The general meeting covered CWL/Parish events including:

• Stations of the Cross, Fridays after 9 a.m. Mass from Feb. 5 to April 3. All are welcome.

• Lenten Soup and Bun Luncheons, Wednesdays, March 4 to April 1 following 11:45 a.m. service. Suggested donation, $5. Proceeds to benefit Development and Peace. A different parish group hosts each week. All are welcome.

• Hospice Swimathon, Trail Aquatic Center, March 5. Holy Trinity swimmer: Romulo Wunderlich.

• Lenten Reconciliation, Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m.

• World Day of Prayer (celebrating Zimbabwe) – Holy Trinity Church, Friday, March 6 at 1 p.m. This is an ecumenical service happening all around the world. All are welcome.

• Our Lady of Good Council Luncheon, Sunday, April 26. A par-tea. Hats encouraged.

• Diocesan Convention in Kelowna, April 30 to May 2.

• St. Michael’s Pig Roast & Barn Dance. Saturday, April 25 at St. Michael’s School.

• Sacrament of Confirmation. Bishop Gregory Bittman, Celebrant. Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

• National Convention, Montreal, Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020. The 2020 Centenary Project will feature photographs from the archives of Holy Trinity Council.

Patricia Nutini led the group in two games. All departed inspired for their Lenten journey.

Blessings to all.

For God and Canada, Holy Trinity CWL


