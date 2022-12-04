Trail RCMP welcome SOAR students to detachment

Students from the SOAR program (Steps to Opportunity and Academic Readiness) along with their instructors Kim Martin and Tammy Profili recently visited the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment. During the visit, Const. Jason Zilkie and Const. Eva Harding were the RCMP hosts. “It was a fun time for everyone and there are quite a few comedians in SOAR,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. Photo: Submitted

About SOAR

SOAR (Steps to Opportunities, Academics and Readiness) programs include hands-on, experiential education designed to prepare students for success in a variety of workplace, volunteer, and community settings.

Students are exposed to a blended learning platform which includes foundational academic and life skills that are essential for developing life-long learners.

Students focus on: building strengths and interests boosting self confidence; identifying, creating and achieving personal goals; building self-awareness and learning to work with others; developing and using effective strategies for handling conflict, change and stress, and problem solving; building self-awareness and learning to work with others; developing resource and support networks; enhancing employment readiness and developing useful and transferable workplace skills; identifying and practicing appropriate safety procedures; increasing numeracy, literacy and technology skills.

The program is offered part-time and full-time at Selkirk College campuses in Trail and Nelson, and part-time at the college campuses in Castlegar and Grand Forks.

