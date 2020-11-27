Logo

United Way of Trail and District announces second round of grants

Funding comes from the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF)

The United Way of Trail and District launched a second call for applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) on Oct. 5.

The fund provides financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government has released the balance of this stream of funding which is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

The United Way of Trail and District shared an update on the recipients of this second round of funding in a Nov. 20 news release.

The Trail branch has received seven applications for community programs and services that support vulnerable community members.

To date, five organizations have been approved for a total just over $23,000.

Those are: JL Crowe, Chromebooks for students; Trail Salvation Army Trail, Community Response Unit; Kootenay Brain Injury Assoc., Healthy Hearts and Minds; West Kootenay Take A Hike, mental health supports; Skills Centre, Bringing Community to Your Door.

United Way of Trail and District is pleased to support an investment of $23,000+ through this second round of emergency funding from the Government of Canada.

United Way of Trail and District announces second round of grants

