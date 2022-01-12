Volunteering: Here’s to giving back in 2022

7-Summits Learning Centre students see volunteering as a healthy way to help their community thrive

By Tara Hauk

At this time of good intentions and resolutions for the new year, why not look toward volunteering as a healthy way to give back.

Opportunities to volunteer are everywhere, so the key is to decide how to best put volunteering muscles to work.

Volunteering is good for the body and mind. Many studies show that people who volunteer have lower stress levels, and this is good news for health. By spending time giving back and working with other fun, motivating people, the good mood is infectious. Hard work and dedication to a project are a great way to create purpose and feel successful in that accomplishment.

Volunteering also creates connection with others in the community. Actions speak louder than words. By showing up to support projects and people, the gift of participation is appreciated.

If someone is new to a community, or feels out of touch, they can ask around to find volunteer options. Today many volunteer options are also available online.

Volunteering is an opportunity to try new things. At a recent volunteering project at Seven Summits Centre for Learning, where volunteering is an integral part of the program, a student had the rewarding experience of painting a room for the first time.

Seven Summits Centre was founded by the community for the community.

The centre owes its existence to a progressive and passionate group of visionary parents and supporters who wanted to keep Grades 8 to 12 in Rossland after the secondary school closed its doors to high school students in 2013. As a result, community engagement and social awareness are an integral component of the centre culture.

Both students and parents are offered monthly opportunities to give back through a variety of options.

For example, the garlands and bows seen along main street were placed by Seven Summits Grade 12 students. Those hard working senior students braved the cold, one even in shorts, to beautify the town.

Volunteering gives students real-life experiences, enhanced skills, and improves their employability.

Look for Seven Summits students in the community helping with the Earth Day cleanup, at the Rossland Arena, at the Rossland Museum, and other odd jobs.

Students go where they are needed to help where they can.

About us: Seven Summits Centre for Learning is an exceptional public high school experience that offers a blended learning model for grades 8 through 12 in Rossland, B.C. Please help us honor and promote our amazing students, past and present, by placing our articles in your newspaper.

