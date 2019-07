The Warm Hearts Charitable Foundation has donated $8,000 to the Surgical Services Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This donation was made possible by the employees of FortisBC. KBRH Health Foundation Board Director Bernie Legatto accepted this donation from Samantha Hunt, Chair of the Warm Hearts Charitable Foundation.

The Surgical Services Project is a $120,000 project that will provide one High Definition Patient Monitoring System and two System 8 Cordless Drivers for the Operating Rooms at KBRH.