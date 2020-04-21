Real estate offices may be closed, but the essential service is available, just contact your realtor online or by phone to schedule a virtual meeting or tour of Greater Trail homes.

West Kootenay realtors launch Live Tours during pandemic

Greater Trail realtors help buyers and sellers adapt to current coronavirus climate

Kootenay Association of Realtors (KAR) is adapting to the current coronavirus climate.

In a response to the health officials’ recommendations, KAR has launched it’s Live Tours platform, which allows realtors to show homes and properties via virtual online tours.

Live Tours allow buyers to continue to view active real estate listings, and sellers to continue to have their homes seen, without anyone leaving the comfort of their own home.

“We believe that due to physical distancing and isolation practices, everyone is being more exposed to virtual platforms,” said Tyler Hancock, KAR President, in a release. “As a result, we expect that business, in many industries, has the potential to be conducted differently going forward. We must ensure that consumer expectations can be met and realtors are prepared.”

Live Tours has the potential to bridge the gap between viewing multiple houses as a buyer and drawing down the list of properties of interest before relaxing any self-isolation protocols. Limiting the number of properties being physically visited allows us to contribute to our community’s efforts to ‘flatten the curve’.

For Greater Trail realtor Keith DeWitt, their role is an essential service that helps people adapt to and adopt the new protocols in these difficult times.

“We have had to adapt our services and take extreme precautions, but we are still providing advice, guidance, and assistance through the buying and selling process,” said DeWitt.

“We are able to provide virtual tours of homes, electronic signing, face to face video meetings, or whatever it takes to provide the service and still follow the provincial health guidelines.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc with the markets, and housing and real estate was not immune to the shock nationally.

As uncertainty rises over the economic downturn, purchasing power has plunged for many Canadians. While the world may seem to have hit the pause button, the Re/Max owner is hopeful and confident that they will continue to provide services for Greater Trail residents anxiety free and without interruption.

“We have been in a sellers market locally for the past couple of years, with more buyers than sellers and a lack of product,” said DeWitt. “I think this could even our market out a bit, but the demand will still be there, and we could be in for a very busy summer and fall.”

“If you were planning to buy or planning to sell this Spring, I would recommend that you take this time to get ready. Talk to your Realtor to get some advice. We are here to help you now, and we will be here to help you when some restrictions are lifted and we start getting back to normal.”

