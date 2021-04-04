A crown of thorns sits in the foreground while Rev. Meridyth Robertson completes a display for the Road to Resurrection at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail circa 2018. Photo: Trail Times

A crown of thorns sits in the foreground while Rev. Meridyth Robertson completes a display for the Road to Resurrection at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail circa 2018. Photo: Trail Times

What is Easter all about?

Here’s a hint – it is not about bunnies and chocolate.

By Meridyth Robertson

This is Easter!

What is Easter all about?

Here’s a hint – it is not about bunnies and chocolate.

Easter is all about Jesus and nothing else.

It is about Jesus’ death and resurrection.

People might say “but that is only for Christians.”

Reverend Meridyth Robertson ministers at First Presbyterian in downtown Trail.

Reverend Meridyth Robertson ministers at First Presbyterian in downtown Trail.

John 3:16 a well-known Bible verse says: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Jesus died on the cross because God loved not a certain group of people but because God so loved the world!! What is even better – God did not expect us to change and become different people before he hung on the cross: “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)

On Good Friday we remember Jesus’ death.

Many ask what is so ‘good’ about this day when Jesus was tortured and hung on a cross.

Dying for our sins sounds pretty good to me!

We can’t hold onto the day Jesus died; important as it is.

We have to let go and move past it.

Jesus’ death on the cross is not the end.

The best is yet to come!!

It’s Friday but Sunday is coming! It’s Friday but Sunday is coming!

Jesus’ Resurrection is the greatest event of the Christian faith.

When the women went to the tomb to prepare Jesus’ body for burial, they found the tomb empty. Jesus’s body was not there – He had risen from the dead!!

Hallelujah!! He is risen!

Though celebrating Easter will be very different again this year; I encourage you to find on-line services to watch; whether on YouTube, FB Live or some other platform.

The Easter story doesn’t change – Jesus died for the sins of the world, he overcame death and rose again that those who believe in him may have eternal life.

Rev. Meridyth Robertson

First Presbyterian Church, Trail

City of TrailReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Message from Kootenay Pastor Bob Babic

Just Posted

“In the spirit of Easter joy, I default to the traditions that shaped me, and the memory of which sustains me,” writes Louise McEwan. Photo: Unsplash
During pandemic, Easter traditions provide joy and hope

“This Easter, like Easter 2020, will stand out in memory because it is different …”

Photo: Deb Dowd on Unsplash
What is Easter all about?

Here’s a hint – it is not about bunnies and chocolate.

Pastor Bob Babic is from the Trail Seventh-day Adventist Church. Photo: Aaron Burden on Unsplash
Message from Kootenay Pastor Bob Babic

Do not despair …

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Ryan Buckley is nearing his third year working at the Trail and District Public Library as a circulation clerk. Pre-pandemic he was often behind a camera capturing the smiles of dozens of children who attended popular shows and events hosted by Riverfront Centre staff. Now behind plexiglass and a mask, he’s still as helpful as ever, one patron at a time. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail Riverfront Centre quietly recognizes third anniversary

The integrated library/museum/tourism centre first opened its doors on April 2, 2018.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Most Read