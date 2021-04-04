Here’s a hint – it is not about bunnies and chocolate.

A crown of thorns sits in the foreground while Rev. Meridyth Robertson completes a display for the Road to Resurrection at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail circa 2018. Photo: Trail Times

By Meridyth Robertson

This is Easter!

What is Easter all about?

Here’s a hint – it is not about bunnies and chocolate.

Easter is all about Jesus and nothing else.

It is about Jesus’ death and resurrection.

People might say “but that is only for Christians.”

Reverend Meridyth Robertson ministers at First Presbyterian in downtown Trail.

John 3:16 a well-known Bible verse says: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Jesus died on the cross because God loved not a certain group of people but because God so loved the world!! What is even better – God did not expect us to change and become different people before he hung on the cross: “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)

On Good Friday we remember Jesus’ death.

Many ask what is so ‘good’ about this day when Jesus was tortured and hung on a cross.

Dying for our sins sounds pretty good to me!

We can’t hold onto the day Jesus died; important as it is.

We have to let go and move past it.

Jesus’ death on the cross is not the end.

The best is yet to come!!

It’s Friday but Sunday is coming! It’s Friday but Sunday is coming!

Jesus’ Resurrection is the greatest event of the Christian faith.

When the women went to the tomb to prepare Jesus’ body for burial, they found the tomb empty. Jesus’s body was not there – He had risen from the dead!!

Hallelujah!! He is risen!

Though celebrating Easter will be very different again this year; I encourage you to find on-line services to watch; whether on YouTube, FB Live or some other platform.

The Easter story doesn’t change – Jesus died for the sins of the world, he overcame death and rose again that those who believe in him may have eternal life.

Rev. Meridyth Robertson

First Presbyterian Church, Trail

City of TrailReligion