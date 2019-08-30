A night of Neil Diamond coming to the Trail Legion

~ By Ferdy Belland

From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood, through the turbulence of the 1960’s and on into the 21st century, the songs of Neil Diamond continue to attract new fans to go along with the legions of old.

Jason Scott’s “Diamond Forever: a Celebration of Neil Diamond” is coming to Trail and is an extremely entertaining tribute to the music and talent of this legendary singer-songwriter.

“Neil Diamond has recorded his music so many times and changed it so much, that interpreting that music can in itself be an art,” says Scott, creator and performance artist for the one-man live stage extravaganza.

“When you look at Neil Diamond’s history and career of six decades, you realize the music and the possibilities of that music are unlimited.”

Enhanced by background stories, humour, authentic costuming, studio recorded audio tracks and incredibly realistic “spot on” vocals, this highly audience interactive show creates an entertaining sight and sound experience that transports delighted Neil Diamond fans, old and young, down memory lane.

“The music bridge’s generations,” says Scott. “The show is structured, spontaneous, loose and huge fun as it’s very audience connected. At times I find myself in the crowd and, other times, I’ve found the audience on stage with me.”

Certainly Neil Diamond is not just a simple songwriter, but a composer and performer as well. His music has that universality and timelessness that transcends his own personality, and the personalities of anyone performing his music. The proof of this is the audience itself, crossing all generations, with new fans added every year, and the songs themselves, which are so well known as to be archetypal.

Scott’s musical resume is impeccable. He began attending a Conservatory of Music in Toronto at the age of 5, achieving first degree honors and graduation by age 15. In his twenties, Scott toured extensively with nightclub and concert bands and in his thirties Jason was a Canadian record label signed recording artist, writer and performer.

Scott’s performance hands-down personifies and delivers the look, the voice and music of icon Neil Diamond.

“When attending the performance the audience should think “celebration” rather than “impersonation.” Diamond Forever is a “Celebration” of the music and life of Neil Diamond and every night the show turns into one big Neil Diamond Party!”

Neil Diamond himself has said, “If I had one message, I would say, ‘Be open and receptive to the music and possibilities without giving it too much thought. Really feel it and it will be an immensely worthwhile experience.’”

Scott is coming to the Trail Legion for one night only, Sept. 13, to perform “Diamond Forever ” Limited tickets, $25, are available at the Legion hall for a night of song, beginning at 7 p.m.

February 2012, Jason Scott returned to Las Vegas and performed his award winning show on the “First Street Stage”, breaking attendance records at “The Fremont Street Experience”.

Scott was also specially invited to perform at “The Reel Awards Show” a yearly gala held in Las Vegas. During the evenings event, Jason was surprised and humbled to win the “Reel Award” in the “Pop and Rock” category. The “Reel Award” is considered to be the “Oscar” of the tribute industry.

Jason has made hit appearances at “The Rosen Plaza Hotel” as well as “The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort” at “Disneyworld” in Orlando Florida and aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship “The Monarch of The Seas”. He has appeared in Las Vegas at “The Greek Isles Hotel and Casino”, “The South Point Hotel Casino and Spa”, “The Imperial Palace” and before her demolition, Jason was one of the last performers to appear at the world famous “Stardust Resort and Casino”.

An official press release came April 2015 announcing that British Columbia based Jason Scott from the show “Diamond Forever a Celebration of Neil Diamond” was cast in an upcoming feature length motion picture titled “Diamond Mountain”.

Currently in post-production, this motion picture was filmed in the United States, England, Ireland, Australia, Santiago Chili South America and British Columbia Canada. Jason Scott was honored to be the ONLY Canadian “Neil” performance artist chosen to be part of this film’s 14 artist multi-national cast!

April 2016 the Cast walked the Red Carpet, screened the “Diamond Mountain” movie and performed a multi-cast concert joined by 5 members of Neil Diamond’s band on the “Showroom” stage at the Suncoast Hotel in Las Vegas!