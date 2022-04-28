Authors unite for a literary evening in Rossland library

The evening will begin in the Rossland library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Looking for a fun night out? The community is invited to join local author Rosa Jordan for a reading of her latest novel, In Search of a Happy Ending, Tuesday night in the Rossland library. Valemount author Maureen Brownlee will read from her new novel, Cambium Blue that night as well. A chat about writing, small towns, and the people who inspired them will follow.

Anyone looking for an inspiring night out — one that involves uplifting stories — should consider going to the Rossland library this coming Tuesday to listen to author Rosa Jordan read from her new book, In Search of a Happy Ending.

Jordan, a writer from Rossland, describes the book as an easy read of 250 pages. She says In Search of a Happy Ending actually came out last year, but COVID restrictions meant her work couldn’t be promoted locally.

With life slowly returning to a pre-pandemic pace, her book title and content is very apropos to introduce to the community now.

The evening will begin in the Rossland library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Library staff is hosting Jordan, along with Valemount author Maureen Brownlee. Jordan will discuss In Search of a Happy Ending and Brownlee will read from her new novel, Cambium Blue, followed by a chat about writing, small towns, and the people who inspired them.

About Rosa Jordan

Rosa Jordan didn’t write her first book until well after she packed up her skis, left behind big city life, and moved to Rossland.

“Before then, I’d done technical articles, investigative journalism, and even taught writing, but until I settled here, I was too distracted by all that city stuff to write anything that required as much research and concentration as a book,” Jordan said. “It was moving to Rossland — the perfect environment for a writer — and having a partner who is supportive of my work in every possible way that has made it possible for me to get 12 books published in the past 24 years.”

It was her partner, Derek Choukalos, who persuaded Jordan to turn her life story about growing up in the Florida Everglades into a screenplay called The Sweetest Gift. Her first work was so well received that it became an award-winning TV movie in 1998, starring Helen Shaver, Diahann Carroll and Tish Campbell.

Around the same time, the pair co-authored Rossland, the First 100 Years. Jordan and Choukalos then collaborated on two more non-fiction books, Lonely Planet’s Cycling Cuba and Cuba’s Best Beaches.

“Although I like the research involved in non-fiction writing, I enjoy the creativity of fiction more,” Jordan says.

Her most recent novel, In Search of a Happy Ending, is about a group of Vancouver writers, not necessarily the best of friends, who find themselves becoming intimately involved and supporting each other in bad times as well as good.

About Maureen Brownlee

Novelist Maureen Brownlee.

Maureen Brownlee is a Canadian fiction writer. Born and raised in the northern Rocky Mountains, she has lived and worked in several B.C. communities.

Cambium Blue, Brownlee’s second novel, is set in the British Columbia interior. The story follows three residents as their lives intertwine. It’s an homage to resource towns, independent women and local newspapers.

