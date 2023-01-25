Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Actor, model, activist releasing memoir this month, the same day her Netflix documentary comes out

Ladysmith’s Pamela Anderson will “take control of the narrative for the first time” by means of a soon-to-be-released memoir and documentary.

The actor announced last winter, via a handwritten note posted to Instagram, that she planned to open about her life regarding “a thousand imperfections” and “a million misperceptions,” and will now do so in two tellings.

Her memoir, titled Love, Pamela, details a reclamation of her life narrative that defies expectation through prose and poetry, according to the publisher’s website.

The book aims to “break the mould of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary of a similar name, Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson said she wanted to take control of her image for the first time.

“I don’t care what people think, because that’s the only choice I had … If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here,” Anderson said in the trailer.

“In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal,” noted the streaming service’s promotion of the documentary.

Both of the celebrity’s new projects are set to be released Jan. 31, and follow the debut of her HGTV Canada show, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, this past fall.

arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Books

