Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

