‘Carve your hearts out’ at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Pumpkin carvings by KBRH staff will be on display Thursday and Friday in the hospital lobby

Physicians along with Interior Health departments at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) are putting their gourd-cutting skills to the test this week in a pumpkin carving contest.

The healthcare professionals are putting forward their masterpieces for display in the reception at KBRH on Thursday and Friday.

Then the judging will come down on Friday at 12.30 p.m.

The judges will be: Don Sperry (retired Judge); Dan and Lana Rodlie (Communities in Bloom, Rotary, and longtime involvement in Trail’s sister city program with Japan); and Samantha Murphy from the Trail and District Public Library.

This fun competition is sponsored by the Kootenay Boundary Physician Association (KBPA).

For more information and to see some hilarious past competitors visit: www.kbpa.ca/pumpkins2020

Full release here:

We welcome all departments at KBRH to enter the KBPA: Pumpkin Carving Contest – $250 prize money and bragging rights.

Pumpkins entered into the contest will be displayed in the KBRH Reception Hallway from Thursday 28th to Friday 30th October, 2020 (3pm).

For inspiration! – Check out our pumpkin display in the Gratitude Garden (back entry).

Want to Join in? Here’s How:

Step 1: Click to Enter your pumpkin in the contest (Very important! So we know how many to expect.)

Step 2: Carve your potentially winning entry (*no candles or lights)

Step 3: Bring your pumpkin to KBRH Reception on October 28th between 9-5pm – so we can layout the displays ready for viewing Thursday and judging Friday.

Step 4: Wait with bated breath in hopes of a win

Judging: Will take place at 12.30 Friday 30th October, at KBRH Reception Hallway.

Prize Money:

Best in Show $100

Most Creative: $50

Scariest Pumpkin: $50

Best Use of Materials: $50

Social Media: Don’t forget to post your pumpkin carving session on social media tag us @kbdoctors. #kbrhpumpkins2020 #kbdoctors.

Safety tips for Halloween


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
HalloweenKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

