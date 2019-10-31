Church tea and bake sale in Fruitvale, Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

Community

• Friday, St. Andrews Church, 7 p.m. “Vesta,” produced by the Greater Trail Hospice Society. This play will make you laugh and cry: it’s about end-of-life relationships, conversations, and tough decisions. Runs again Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets $10 at the door, Iona Hall (alley entrance). Refreshments by donation.

•Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday Morning Quilters 17th Annual Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds to local charities. Refreshments, and bake sale by Trail United Church women.

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Church, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Invite your family and friends, all welcome. Location is 1935 East View Street in Fruitvale.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. All Ages Drag Show with Conni Smudge featuring local youth and adult drag stars.

• Tuesday (Nov.5), Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. General membership meeting. For more info call Darlene McIsaac at 250.368.9790 or 250.364.0960. Entrance at 925 Portland Street.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Tel Aviv on Fire. Salam, an inexperienced young Palestinian man, becomes a writer on a popular soap opera after a chance meeting with an Israeli soldier.

Upcoming

• Nov. 8, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christmas Craft Fair. Runs again Nov. 9. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $2 admission. Fundraiser for Friends of the Beaver Valley Library.

• Nov. 14, Selkirk College Trail, 7 p.m., teams from Trail Red Cross Emergency Response and health equipment loan program are hosting an open house with refreshments. If you would like to volunteer with you local Red Cross in any capacity, come out and meet the teams and learn what they do. Located at 900 Helena Street in basement of building.

• Nov. 16, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall Craft Fair. Local crafters, vendors and home business owners. Shop for yourself or get a head start on Christmas gifts. Proceeds go to Joccy Brewer, a local mother fighting Stage 3 breast cancer. Admission $2. Kids 12 and under are free.



