Colville music festival invites Trail area residents

The FarmJam music festival is returning in September 2022.

FarmJam Music and Camping Festival is returning to Colville, Washington for two days this September.

Headlined this year by Joe Nichols, Matt Stell and Cooper Alan, FarmJam organizers are asking the folks of B.C. to come and enjoy the party on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

FarmJam Music and Camping Festival is “indie,” with a mission to support independent musicians and other artists or entertainers. They aim to connect music lovers with new musicians or entertainers — and they support the farm community to promote agriculture and local food.

The historic festival narrative has its roots in harvest festivals married with music, diverse personalities, and people.

“Feeding people, music and food in an inclusive family-friendly environment is just another added-value of the rural and farm landscape,” organizers say.

More information can be found at: farmjamfestival.com.

