Creston’s Footlighters to produce play in just 24 hours

The Next Day Play is part of the annual Footlighters’ membership drive

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society

The upcoming Footlighters Theatre Society event, The Next-Day Play, will be one like no other, with only 24 hours from the script reveal to the opening curtain.

Running at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Kootenay River Theatre, the ambitious undertaking is part of the theatre troupe’s annual membership drive, and will also include a social mixer for cast, crew, and audience following the performance.

“We’re so excited to be launching our 28th season of live theatre,” said Brian Lawrence, who will direct this week’s as-yet-unknown play.

“For last summer’s membership drive, we produced a one-act play with full lighting and sound in Millennium Park. The cast and production team pulled it off brilliantly, but we wanted to up the ante a bit, so to speak, and decided to take this on.”

The play has been chosen by longtime Footlighters members Frank Goodsir and Ann Deatherage, with the title to be revealed at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Kootenay River Theatre. Although the name of the play remains a mystery, it will be appropriate for all ages.

The production team plans to share the reveal live on the Footlighters Facebook page, although the public is invited to attend for the reveal and tryouts, which will be by cold readings from the script.

“The reveal night won’t be an evening of theatre — drama, perhaps, but not theatre,” said Lawrence. “The real entertainment will happen at the following night’s performance.”

Although the production day is near, there is still plenty of room for new volunteers to join in, whether onstage or backstage.

“We’re always excited to have newcomers on board,” said Lawrence. “This will be a great opportunity for anyone interested to have a really fast introduction to theatre.”

Admission to the Saturday performance will be by a suggested donation of $10, which will earn the audience members an individual membership, allowing them to buy future tickets early, as well as enter the theatre early for upcoming performances.

With this production — sponsored by Black Press Media, Buffalo Trails Coffee House, Pealow’s – Your Independent Grocer, Panago, and Save-On-Foods — the cast of about 15 will rehearse Friday evening and all day Saturday, while the crew developing costumes and sets is also hard at work. The concept is one that has been pulled off in various ways by other theatre groups, whether scripted or written during the 24-hour period.

“We opted for the more straightforward method of starting with a written script,” said Lawrence. “Once we realize we’re up to this challenge, I’m sure we’ll jump in a bit deeper next time around.”

READ MORE: West Kootenay artist’s work selected for international exhibition

Creston ValleyEntertainment