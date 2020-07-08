Rediscover the Columbia River. (Jim Bailey photo)

Destination BC urges residents to rediscover B.C.

Destination BC to stay home and do their part in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in B.C.

Destination BC is urging residents to stay safe and explore their home province this summer.

In alignment with Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, Destination BC is launching a new chapter of its successful Explore BC campaigns with an extensive $8 million domestic marketing campaign that encourages B.C. residents to plan and book their trips for travel throughout the province this summer and into the fall.

“From robust public awareness plans to innovative consumer planning tools and creative partnerships, we’re thrilled to launch the Explore BC recovery marketing campaign,” Marsha Walden, CEO, Destination BC, said.

“To support the tourism businesses around the province that provide remarkable experiences, and to bring the spectacular places of Super, Natural British Columbia to residents in a new and exciting way.”

The campaign is designed to promote safe travel practices, re-ignite the province’s tourism industry, promote B.C. tourism businesses and destinations, and rekindle residents’ curiosity and passion for the place they live.

By visiting exploreBC.com, British Columbians can find trip planning ideas and resources to help them rediscover their province this summer.

Destination BC is sharing the province’s vast range of destinations and activities within six new experience collections to guide the rediscovery:

– West Coast Culture

– Mountain Peaks and Towns

– Northern Wild

– Vineyards, Valleys and Lakes

– Rivers, Ranches and Ranges

– Vancouver and Sea to Sky

In addition to trip planning, inspiration and booking assistance, Destination BC will utilize its channels to help B.C. residents understand what’s open and what they need to know before they go, including responsible traveller behaviour.

While some popular spots may be busy, there is plenty of room for everyone.

British Columbia is not sold out nor at capacity, it is unlike any other place on Earth, with plenty of options to rediscover its natural beauty.

“B.C.’s tourism industry is a major economic driver that creates jobs for people and supports families throughout the province,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Now that we’re in Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, I encourage all British Columbians to take this opportunity to show their support for the friends, families and neighbours who are the foundation of the tourism industry in B.C.”

The Explore BC campaign is the latest activity in the evolution of Destination BC’s marketing and industry response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to align with the Province’s Restart Plan and provincial health directives.

In Phase 1, residents were encouraged by Destination BC to stay home and do their part in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in B.C.

In mid-May, with the start of Phase 2, efforts evolved with hyper-local marketing to encourage people to be a tourist in their hometown, to reignite interest in our museums, galleries and cultural sites, to remind residents of how parks, beaches and outdoor spaces can strengthen their mental and physical well-being, and to support the small tourism businesses that are the foundation of B.C.’s tourism industry.

Now, British Columbians can carefully expand travels throughout the province and explore B.C. like never before.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Rossland Art Gallery set to reopen to public

Just Posted

Destination BC urges residents to rediscover B.C.

Destination BC to stay home and do their part in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in B.C.

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Renewable energy remains on the Kootenay forefront

Letter to the Editor from Andrew O’Kane

B.C. Alzheimer’s society thanks virtual walkers

On May 31, West Kootenay residents united to support people affected by dementia

Wealth tax needed as gap between rich and poor grows

Cannings: Disparity between super-wealthy and the rest is much greater than previously estimated

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Most Read