Destination BC urges residents to rediscover B.C.

Destination BC is urging residents to stay safe and explore their home province this summer.

In alignment with Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, Destination BC is launching a new chapter of its successful Explore BC campaigns with an extensive $8 million domestic marketing campaign that encourages B.C. residents to plan and book their trips for travel throughout the province this summer and into the fall.

“From robust public awareness plans to innovative consumer planning tools and creative partnerships, we’re thrilled to launch the Explore BC recovery marketing campaign,” Marsha Walden, CEO, Destination BC, said.

“To support the tourism businesses around the province that provide remarkable experiences, and to bring the spectacular places of Super, Natural British Columbia to residents in a new and exciting way.”

The campaign is designed to promote safe travel practices, re-ignite the province’s tourism industry, promote B.C. tourism businesses and destinations, and rekindle residents’ curiosity and passion for the place they live.

By visiting exploreBC.com, British Columbians can find trip planning ideas and resources to help them rediscover their province this summer.

Destination BC is sharing the province’s vast range of destinations and activities within six new experience collections to guide the rediscovery:

– West Coast Culture

– Mountain Peaks and Towns

– Northern Wild

– Vineyards, Valleys and Lakes

– Rivers, Ranches and Ranges

– Vancouver and Sea to Sky

In addition to trip planning, inspiration and booking assistance, Destination BC will utilize its channels to help B.C. residents understand what’s open and what they need to know before they go, including responsible traveller behaviour.

While some popular spots may be busy, there is plenty of room for everyone.

British Columbia is not sold out nor at capacity, it is unlike any other place on Earth, with plenty of options to rediscover its natural beauty.

“B.C.’s tourism industry is a major economic driver that creates jobs for people and supports families throughout the province,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Now that we’re in Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, I encourage all British Columbians to take this opportunity to show their support for the friends, families and neighbours who are the foundation of the tourism industry in B.C.”

The Explore BC campaign is the latest activity in the evolution of Destination BC’s marketing and industry response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to align with the Province’s Restart Plan and provincial health directives.

In Phase 1, residents were encouraged by Destination BC to stay home and do their part in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in B.C.

In mid-May, with the start of Phase 2, efforts evolved with hyper-local marketing to encourage people to be a tourist in their hometown, to reignite interest in our museums, galleries and cultural sites, to remind residents of how parks, beaches and outdoor spaces can strengthen their mental and physical well-being, and to support the small tourism businesses that are the foundation of B.C.’s tourism industry.

Now, British Columbians can carefully expand travels throughout the province and explore B.C. like never before.

