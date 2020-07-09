Greenwood Museum manager Doreen MacLean shows off the new Hop Sing Laundry exhibit on July 4. There were several Chinese-owned laundry businesses in Greenwood around 1900, MacLean said, but racist attitudes barred them from operating on Copper Street and from advertising in the newspaper. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Greenwood museum debuts new exhibit

The museum doubles as the city’s Visitor Centre

There’s a new laundry facility in Greenwood, tucked away off Copper Street and Deadwood. Inside, former mayor Robert Wood’s laundry sits folded and ready for pick-up. The Hop Sing Laundry is the Greenwood Museum’s latest major addition to its displays of the city’s boomtown era.

The idea to feature a Chinese laundry was pushed forward after a volunteer heard at a B.C. museums conference in Trail that the history of people of Chinese descent was under-represented through the Kootenay Boundary region, museum manager Doreen MacLean said. The lack of representation, MacLean explained, does not mesh with the actual demographics of the region. The museum has census data from 1881 to 1921 that shows many Chinese people moved and settled in the area around and after the gold rush in Rock Creek. (Were it not for COVID-19, the records would be accessible for the public to flip through).

So, in a wooden room built from boards donated to the museum from a historic Boundary ranch, a man is positioned to work in his business, doing the laundry of other Greenwood residents around the turn of the century. Lever Brothers soap was the go-to tool of the day, MacLean said, and she is looking to get

MacLean said that there were several Chinese laundry businesses in Greenwood around 1900, but none were on Copper Street. There were forced to open on Gold Street, she said, in order to leave the main drag open to white-owned businesses. Their customers too, MacLean said, would have had to discover them by happenstance or word of mouth; Chinese businesses were apparently not allowed to advertise in the local newspaper, The Boundary Creek Times.

But now the Greenwood Museum is putting the laundry on prominent display, ready to welcome its summer visitors. Traffic, however, has been impacted by COVID-19. Not only did the museum open two months later than usual, which meant losing revenue from school trips, but bus tours slated to stop in the summer have cancelled as well.

The cuts to revenue mean that the museum has eased off on purchasing items for the gift shop and in ordering books in bulk. COVID-19 has also meant that the visitors who do stop in won’t be able to flip through albums normally on display – it would just be too much clean, McLean said.

The museum, which doubles as an official BC Visitor Centre, has so far seen upwards of 80 travellers stop in since it opened on July 1. Many have come from the Lower Mainland, while MacLean says that some have come from Alberta, and a few from the U.S. as well.

For everyone that comes through, staff will be there to greet them with hand sanitizer and information, while a fake mouse will stay put under a table in the laundry – a hidden item on a scavenger hunt designed for kids.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

Just Posted

Greenwood museum debuts new exhibit

The museum doubles as the city’s Visitor Centre

Castlegar RCMP arrest one man in relation to Midway stabbing

The stabbing occurred on June 17 and a suspect was arrested June 25

Total West Kootenay rainfall 23% below average in June

Monthly summary provided by the Southeast Fire Centre weather office

16 overdose deaths in Trail since 2010

Trail local health area has one fatal overdose on record in 2020, to date

Petition calls on referendum for new city hall development in Rossland

The petition sent to the B.C. government has gathered more than 350 signatures

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Most Read