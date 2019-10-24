Halloween comes to town this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30

Community

• Friday, Warfield Community Hall, 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Warfield Special Events Committee is excited to host its third annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way. Free event starts at the hall with a pumpkin carving contest from 3-5 p.m. Pumpkins provided on a first come basis, you bring your own carving tools and a donation to the food bank. Prizes will be awarded. Afterwards Walk Nightmare on Lauriente Way from 5:30-6:15 p.m. for children under 12, and 6:30-7:15 p.m. 12 and up. Hot dog and hot chocolate beginning at 5:30 p.m. Movie night at 6:30 p.m. with popcorn, candy, drinks all $1.

• Saturday, St. Michael’s School, 1-3 p.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church Tea. All welcome.

• Saturday, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 5-7 p.m. Fall Turkey Dinner. Adults $16, children $10. Under six years, free. All welcome.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

Music

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. The Legendary Downchild Blues Band presents their 50th Anniversary Tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menteur. Simon has been a compulsive liar since childhood. His family and colleagues organize an intervention but it turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything.

• Tuesday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. Special Event movie “Peloton Against Plastic,” which is a bicycle ride that aims to share stories of people combating plastic pollution around the globe.

• Wednesday, Royal Theatre 7 p.m. Special Event movie called “The Camino Voyage.” A writer, two musicians, an artist, and a stonemason embark on the Camino by sea, in a traditional boat they built themselves on an inspiring 2,500-km modern day Celtic odyssey all the way from Ireland to Northern Spain.

Upcoming

• Nov. 1, St. Andrews’s Church, 7 p.m. “Vesta,” produced by Greater Trail Hospice Society. This play will make you laugh and cry: it’s about end-of-life relationships, conversations, and tough decisions. Runs again Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets $10 at the door, Iona Hall (alley entrance). Refreshments by donation.

•Nov. 2, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday Morning Quilters 17th Annual Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds to local charities. Refreshments, and bake sale by Trail United Church women.

• Nov. 2, St. Rita’s Church, 1-2:30 p.m. For Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Invite your family and friends, all welcome. Location is 1935 East View Street in Fruitvale.

• Nov. 5, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. General membership meeting. For more info call Darlene McIsaac at 250.368.9790 or 250.364.0960. Entrance at 925 Portland Street.



