Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

A heavy and emotional conversation was recently sprung on you that you were not prepared to process. Since then you have found a deeper peace with it, you may not feel ready to discuss it in length, but you still keep putting it off. Recognize that by getting back into the conversation it will actually be of greater benefit to you. You may find yourself stuck in a work obligation or commitment to a friend, when all you really want to do is find comfort in enjoying a mindless movie or a nice meal alone. By getting the job done quickly you will find plenty of time to relax near the end of the week.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Someone you once viewed as self-righteous may appear as an ally to you this week. They will suddenly become more endearing and could be very helpful in resolving a conflict, together as a powerful force. A kind word or gesture made to someone in your life will offer far more inspiration than you realize now. A boost in production with a project that has been lagging could occur around the middle of the week.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

An epiphany could come to you suddenly this week about a matter you thought was resolved long ago. You may wonder why it is suddenly reappearing. You asked for an answer long ago, but were not prepared to receive it. Now that you are, it shows your growth and that you are finally ready to move on. A surprising announcement from a close friend may have you wondering why you did not learn about it sooner. Perhaps it was meant to be a surprise, accept it for what it is and enjoy the moment, you will see how special you are to this individual.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

You may feel in need of some emotional support this week. Leaning on someone from a group you belong to might help you feel better. This week, reach out and work on developing a more personal relationship with someone you admire. There may be a chance to gain more insight into an idea as you start to realize how big this could be for you. Begin by building the foundation slowly, but it could pay off big for you in the future. You may feel pulled to take an emotional approach with an estranged family member this week, it might not be comfortable but it is best for you.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

You may be feeling in a fog about certain insecurities that you have always dealt with. You may see this as something holding you back, but instead you should see it as an opportunity to break through from something that has always been holding you back. As you start to break down these personal barriers you will begin to not only see the world in a new way, but yourself too. You may find someone you meet this week to be quite magnetic, before you jump right in and reveal too much, take it slow and don’t reveal too much.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

Something occurred recently that left you feeling a bit intimidated. This is a tough thing for you, as it made you feel insecure about your knowledge of a certain situation. You are right to hold back though, if you are not up to speed on a particular challenge the smart thing to do is hold off until you know more. Tremendous support could come from someone you would never have guessed would support you. They may not be fully supportive of your mission, but they want to demonstrate to you that they are on your side to continue to support you.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

You are often all work and no play, but this week you may be feeling the opposite. You are usually responsible as ever, although you have a strong urge to go out and play. This could be anything from catching up with old friends or taking a vacation. You may be gaining faith in a plan that felt a bit weak at first. Continue to take it slow and learn as much as you can. You may feel a bit overwhelmed with tempting and appealing offers, surely one will stand out to you.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

When you feel lonely you tend to isolate yourself even further. If you feel like having company try reversing your usual approach. There are many ways to tap into the goodness that exists all around us and to feel less alone. This week has many opportunities to interact with humans on the level you are craving right now. You may have the urge to break out of an old familial relationship. There is not any trouble, but you feel the relationship could be better. Go back to your roots and connect on something you both find interesting, it is a good place to begin.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You dream big dreams, and you often expect them to manifest because you have a powerful passion for them. You may wish that the resources to begin something big would just magically appear, but you can’t just wish them into being. Luckily you are clever and hardworking so focus on building what you need. You may have a secret admirer, platonic or romantic. They have been admiring you from afar for some time, as they are enthralled by your kind and mystical nature.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

There may be a lot of focus in your work life right now, but this week you may find yourself more drawn to your personal life at home. You are craving more and more comforts from a cozy home and social lifestyle. Your common sense could drive you to do some organizing and preparing this week. This will help you build confidence for an upcoming project. Someone who made you an offer or entered into an agreement with you may begin to backtrack this week, and while this may seem disappointing, it should turn out for the best.

Taurus (4/20-5/-20)

When we are getting to know someone knew, we often test the waters before revealing too much of our personal life. We might not even realize we are doing it, but it is a matter of self-protection. We get to know someone new by gauging how compatible our viewpoints are with theirs. Then when we feel we are on the same wavelength we start to open up and reveal more of ourselves. Don’t be overly cautious this week though. You may be surrounded by some interesting and inspiring people and if you hold too much back they may not see how special you are.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

An important life lesson is useless if the receiver is too stubborn to pay attention and learn from it. If you recently endured a life lesson that was disguised as a problem, be open to what you learned from it. Don’t allow powerful emotions to dictate where your passion leads you in relationship matter or with an investment of some kind. Follow your heart completely without listening to your logic. Or you may find yourself in over your head this week. If you keep your feet firmly planted in the ground the rewards could be great.

