JL Crowe Variety Show returns to the stage tonight

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from Feb. 27 to March 4

Community

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m., JL Crowe Variety Show. Entertainment showcasing the talent of high school students and teachers. All ages event.

• Wednesdays, Trail United Church, 6:30 p.m. Trail Ministerial Association presents annual Lenten Lecture Series. Five churches presenting views on Why did Jesus die? Friendly discussion after: Neil Elliot from the Anglican Church, Feb. 26; Ken Potter from the United Church, March 4; Susan Taylor, Gateway Christian Life, March 11; Andrew Martens, Trail Alliance, March 19; Gord Harding, Celebrations, March 25; and Meridyth Robertson from First Presbyterian, April 1.

• Every Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Trail holds a Charity Meat Draw at the Arlington. New members welcome. Dinner meetings held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Benedict’s Steakhouse.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. showing Met Opera’s Agrippina. When Agrippina, wife of Roman emperor Claudio, receives news of her husband’s death, she wastes no time ensuring that Nerone, her son by a previous marriage, succeeds him.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m., Sunday Cinema presents Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux (And The Birds Rained Down). Three elderly hermits live deep in the Quebec woods, cut off from the world. Their quiet life is shaken by the arrival of two women: an octogenarian institutionalized for most of her life, and a young photographer.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Fractura by Lars Baggenstos. Sculptural body of work. Showing until Feb. 28.

Upcoming

• March 5, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. Special showing of The Pollinators, and award-winning documentary. Local beekeepers will be on hand to talk with about beekeeping in this region. There will also be prize giveaways.

• March 6, Holy Trinity Parish, 1 p.m. World Day of Prayer with Sisters of Zimbabwe. Call 250.368.3268 for info.

• March 6, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present Rent. Rock opera, set in the 90’s, tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemian New Yorkers who are struggling with careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic. Runs again Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

• March 7, Beaver Valley Manor, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beaver Valley Seniors Branch #44 welcomes you to their Souper Luncheon of Borscht and bun, dessert, tea, coffee, juice for $8.

• March 7, Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 6-10 p.m. KBRH Health Foundation’s Perfectly Paired Fundraiser. Join the Foundation for an evening of specially selected food and wine paired with live music and a silent auction. The evening will showcase multiple wineries and other beverage providers alongside food selections prepared by the chef of Foxy’s Fine Food & Beverages. Event will support the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign. Tickets are limited. For info, call the foundation at 250-364-3424.

• March 11, Bailey Theatre, 6:30 p.m. JL Crowe Secondary School band will perform a spring concert in support of their trip to the Con Brio Music Festival in Whistler this April.

• March 13, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.

• March 22, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore presents Tango King and the One-Hit Wonder. Advance tickets available at The Bailey. Call the box office at 250.368.9669.



