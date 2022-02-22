Journey with the Kootenay Gallery in 2022

Submitted by Kootenay Gallery

Kootenay Gallery 2022 exhibitions will help you explore this world and beyond with the help of your imagination. Beginning March 5, the first exhibitions consist of sculptures and paintings by Amy Sallenbach, titled Tethered to Infinity and photographs by Castlegar’s own Stefanie Harron.

Amy Sallenbach has built a series of rotating sculptures that she calls Orbit mobiles. She was inspired to create them from her childhood dream to venture into the unknown. Sallenbach’s sculptures will share the gallery with Stefanie Harron’s astral photographs in a show called Space.

Many locals may know Harron’s photos of familiar places and animals. She also captures star systems and other phenomenon, such as the Pleides, Orion and the Milky Way. The two exhibitions will open on the evening of March 4 at 7 p.m. and run until April 16.

The next two exhibitions are community favourites. Young Visions 2022 is a review of the art created by students and staff at Stanley Humphries Secondary School, Rossland Summit School and Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre. This exhibition showcases our youth’s amazing depth and breadth of creative talent. The exhibition will run from April 22 until May 28. This is followed by another community event, the annual Photo Salon presented by the West Kootenay Camera Club. The salon shows for one week only, this year from June 3 to June 10 (to be confirmed).

This summer, Nelson resident, Jim Holyoak draws on his imagination to create monsters and the monstrous lurking in the local mountains and beyond. Vestigial Trails is a collection of drawings and writing that asks us how we perceive “otherness”, whether a “monster” is seen as wonderful or terrible, wrathful or protective, human or nonhuman. Within Holyoak’s work he seeks to deepen, clarify and complicate ideas around the monstrous, in hopes of being a voice of tolerance. Holyoak’s exhibition is scheduled for June 18 through Aug. 20.

In the autumn, Krestova-based artist Janet Kabatoff discovers what the natural surroundings in her back yard have to offer, and reflects deeply on our existential vulnerability and notions of nature and identity. The exhibition, Transcience, will include prints and installation, among other media. Former Castlegar resident, Mo Hamilton has created a series of prints called The One Hundred Houses Project. The project tells a story of how humans adapt to life’s changes and challenges. Both shows run from Aug. 27 through Oct. 29

Finally, 2022 will wrap up with our annual exhibition and sale, Christmas at the Gallery. This provides local artisans with a six-week venue to sell their goods. It is an important fundraiser for the gallery and a source for beautiful, hand-crafted gift items for the community. Christmas at the Gallery opens Nov. 12 and finishes Dec. 24.

There will be more details on each exhibition throughout the year. For more information, please check out kootenaygallery.com where you can download a schedule and find out more about each show.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday. The Kootenay Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, Castlegar, across from the airport and between the Doukhobor Discovery Centre and the West Kootenay BCSPCA.

