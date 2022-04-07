Kootenay Columbia student art showcase opens April 21

‘Young Visions’ runs at the Kootenay Gallery of Art from April 21 to May 28

The annual exhibition featuring the talent of Kootenay Columbia art students is opening to the public later this month.

The opening reception for “Young Visions,” is slated for Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Kootenay Gallery of Art, located in Castlegar.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event, and take in the artwork by West Kootenay youth from Stanley Humphries, Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre — both Trail and Castlegar — and Rossland Summit School.

“This is my favourite show of the year,” says Val Field, the gallery executive director. “It is such a pleasure to see the creativity and hard work of our local students. The variety and quality of the artwork is outstanding”

Gallery curator, Maggie Shirley agrees with Field, adding “It is a pleasure to focus on local talent and to provide the youth with an opportunity to get the experience of having work professionally presented in an art show. I secretly hope that this is the beginning of at least one art career and that I’ll see their work back in the Gallery again some day in the future.”

The gallery thanks School District 20 for making the show possible, in particular teachers Shelley Painter, Bryar-Anne Woods, and Michelle Reddick.

“We appreciate the effort of the art teachers to provide the students with this community-enhancing experience,” Shirley said. “Like most teachers, they go above and beyond their job expectations to support the students.”

The show is supported by School District 20, the BC Arts Council, the City of Castlegar and the BC Gaming Commission.

Young Visions runs from April 22 to May 28.

