Locals invited to reserve seat for ‘Bachyard’ fundraising concert in Rossland

It’s time to get back to the finer things in life, like live performances for instance.

So news of an upcoming concert by accomplished violinist Carolyn Cameron – called a ‘Bachyard’ concert – will be music to the ears of classical genre lovers.

There will be two opportunities for Bach appreciators to take in Cameron’s one-hour long sessions on Sunday, July 11 in upper Rossland. The concerts go at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with donations welcomed but not compulsory. Of note, all contributions will go toward rehabbing St. Andrew’s United Church.

Those who wish to attend must reserve a place for themselves, or the number of people in their bubble, in order to receive venue directions, donation details and social distancing protocols.

As it is an outdoor concert, masks are optional as are tent canopies for protection against the elements.

Guests must bring their own portable chairs, or request them in advance, and seating will be organized into 15 separate zones to accommodate different bubbles in the audience.

To RSVP a seat, contact organizer Marie Skinner by calling 250.231.9003 or email: skinnermarie51@gmail.com.

About the ‘Bachyard’

Cameron has long performed fundraising concerts. For these two events she will transform her patio and elevated yard into a ‘staged’ performance for her celebration of Bach.

The line up will feature Bach’s Italian Concertina, played on the harpsichord, for which it was originally written and his Solo Violin No. 1 Sonata in G Minor.

It will also include a pandemic collaboration of live violin and recorded piano for a rendition of ‘Spiegel im Spiegel,’ the only non-Bach piece in the program.

Church rehab

St. Andrew’s United is Rossland’s recognizable “red-roofed” church.

“It’s an iconic local fixture and I’d love to be able to play in its new sanctuary once the works have been completed,” said Cameron. “I’m hoping my Bachyard concert will raise awareness of the fundraising campaign and encourage others to offer their support.”

Over the last few months individuals and businesses in Rossland and Greater Trail have been getting behind “The Big Give” campaign to get the heritage building habitable and future fit.

Stewards are hopeful that more people will get on board to help raise matching funds for the next grant application. To qualify for occupation, more than $100,000 is needed to complete upgrades to the church, which sits on the corner of Queen Street and 1st Avenue.

There are many ways to help. Via e-transfer to cifpc.trail@gmail.com, by cheque to Communities in Faith Pastoral Charge, via website cifpc.ca, and going to ‘Donate Now’ on CanadaHelps.org. It’s important to designate funds to St. Andrew’s Facilities and be sure to include name, address, and phone number to receive a charitable receipt.

To donate time, skills, and services to St Andrew’s United Church rehabilitation contact: carolhobbsderosa@gmail.com (Carol) or Brenda at BrendaHooper2@gmail.com.

