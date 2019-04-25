Market, tea, music and more, this weekend in Trail

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 25 to May 1

Community

• Friday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. White Buffalo, a night of the best storytelling and songwriting by local talent. For more info visit trail-arts.com or call the box office at 250.368.9669.

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market kicks off the season. Returning vendors and new producers who make it, bake it or grow it. Asparagus roots fundraiser, musician Jason Thomas and more.

• Saturday, Trail Legion, 1-3 p.m. Spring Tea hosted by Ladies Auxiliary. Door prizes, bake table. Admission $3.50.

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Kootenay Festival of the Arts presents The Highlights Concert. Admission by donation.

• Wednesday, (May 1), VISAC Gallery, 6:30 p.m. Lower Columbia Unitarians will meet to explore what it might mean to move from fear to open-hearted curiosity. Email lowercolumbiaunitarians@gmail.com for more info.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7-9 p.m. Trail Harmony Choir Spring Concert. An evening of music, singing and dance by local artists and groups.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents four great acts: Rossland Glee Choir; Paul Bowles, percussionist, poet and story-teller; singer Julia Halbert; and Roelof Helberg, songs from all-0ver. Admission $3, volunteer-run, proceeds support Rossland arts. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Always looking for new performers, no auditions. For info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org or call 250.362.5677.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. Wild Rose, re-scheduled Sunday Cinema showing. Rose-Lynn Harlan has dreamed of becoming a country music star for as long as anyone can remember, but Glasgow isn’t exactly Nashville.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale. Planters, chimes, pots and more. Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., Fridays noon til 6 p.m. Runs until May 17.

Upcoming

• May 3, Warfield Community Hall, 7 p.m. retired Dr. Brenda Trenholme presents a slide-show of her six-month bicycle trip along the “Silk Road” from Beijing, China to Istanbul, Turkey. Admission by donation, all proceeds to KEEF (Kenya Education Endowment Fund).

• May 8, City of Trail, Silver City Days kicks off annual carnival, with family fun, food vendors and live entertainment. Runs through to May 12. Details coming soon.

• May 26, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future.



