Farmers’ market coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 27 to July 3

Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• June 29, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more.

• Monday, Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canada Day celebrations start with a pancake and sausage breakfast until 10:30 a.m., hamburger and hot dog lunch until 3 p.m. Free birthday cake at noon. Entertainment by Jason Thomas, face painting children’s games and more. Free bus service to and from park, leaves Pine Ave and Farwell street 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

• Monday, Rossland Discovery Centre, noon until 3 p.m. Canada Day celebrations. Food, music and family entertainment. Fireworks at dusk.

Music

• CANCELLED – June 27, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Diamond Willow. Old-time country, fold and country-rock.

Upcoming

• July 4, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Plan B. Rhythm and blues.

• July 9, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Fiddle Camp Jam. Instructors from across Canada make music together.

• July 11, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

• July 13, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• July 17, Trail Sk8Park, 5 p.m. Family-friendly event to celebrate the skate park. Hot dogs, refreshments and giveaways.

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.