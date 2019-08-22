Hairlöss closes Kootenay Savings Music in the Park Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. in Gyro Park, East Trail. (Submitted photo) Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Music in the Park closes season Thursday, 7 p.m.

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present. This will be the final performance this season.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore returns to the string trio format to present Mozart’s Divertimento, Jean Francaix’s Trio a Cordes and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme. Violist Jeffrey Chow joins violinist Carolyn Cameron and cellist Maria Wang for this delightful evening of string trios. Admission $20, 12 and under free. Tickets available online at thebailey.ca and at the door. (See Page 7 for more)

• Sunday, Rossland Miners’ Hall, 7:30 p.m. Gold Fever Follies hosting annual cabaret, “Naughty Knickers Night.” Showcasing talents of follies performers. Tickets at the door (cash only) or at Curiosity Clothing and Gifts, and the Colander Restaurant.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. “Feast on the Street” fundraiser. Community invited to come on down, do some shopping for locally grown, raised, made foods and artisans, and enjoy tasty eats from some local food trucks. Live music by Jason Thomas. Money raised for the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which provides $21 per week for low income families, seniors and expectant moms to purchase vegetables, fruit, meats, eggs, poultry, dairy, fresh cut herbs at the market.

Upcoming

• Sept. 3, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 1:30 p.m. General membership meeting.

• Sept. 7, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to All Aboard. Everyone welcome, $5 admission per person. Entrance at 925 Portland Street in downtown Trail.

• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.

• Sept. 13, Trail Legion, 7 p.m. Jason Scott performs Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond. Limited tickets, $25. Call 250.364.1422 for more info.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
La Cafamore returns to Trail with ‘Mozart and More’

Just Posted

Fruitvale looks at re-branding the village image

Council is applying for rural dividend grant to begin the work

Greater Trail hospice seeks volunteers

Training starts next month in Kiro Wellness Centre

Recognition at Trail Riverfront Centre

Hundreds of kids were part of “Imagine the Possibilities,” the Summer Reading Club

Music in the Park closes season Thursday, 7 p.m.

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

La Cafamore returns to Trail with ‘Mozart and More’

Performance goes Sunday, Aug. 25 in Trail United Church

Black Press Career Fair underway in Cranbrook at Days Inn

Opportunities abound for employers and job seekers

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Cameras installed at BC Ferries’ terminal on Galiano Island, and off southern Gulf Islands

BREAKING: Province approves Surrey police force

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth green-lights city’s municipal police force

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Most Read