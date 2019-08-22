Music in the Park closes season Thursday, 7 p.m.

Music
• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present. This will be the final performance this season.
• Sunday, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore returns to the string trio format to present Mozart’s Divertimento, Jean Francaix’s Trio a Cordes and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme. Admission $20, 12 and under free. Tickets available online at thebailey.ca and at the door. (See Page 7 for more)
• Sunday, Rossland Miners’ Hall, 7:30 p.m. Gold Fever Follies hosting annual cabaret, “Naughty Knickers Night.” Showcasing talents of follies performers. Tickets at the door (cash only) or at Curiosity Clothing and Gifts, and the Colander Restaurant.
Community
• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. “Feast on the Street” fundraiser. Money raised for the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which provides $21 per week for low income families, seniors and expectant moms to purchase vegetables, fruit, meats, eggs, poultry, dairy, fresh cut herbs at the market.
Upcoming
• Sept. 3, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 1:30 p.m. General membership meeting.
• Sept. 7, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to All Aboard. Everyone welcome, $5 admission per person. Entrance at 925 Portland Street in downtown Trail.
• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.
