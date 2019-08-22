Music in the Park closes season Thursday, 7 p.m.

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

Hairlöss closes Kootenay Savings Music in the Park Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. in Gyro Park, East Trail. (Submitted photo) Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present. This will be the final performance this season.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore returns to the string trio format to present Mozart’s Divertimento, Jean Francaix’s Trio a Cordes and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme. Violist Jeffrey Chow joins violinist Carolyn Cameron and cellist Maria Wang for this delightful evening of string trios. Admission $20, 12 and under free. Tickets available online at thebailey.ca and at the door. (See Page 7 for more)

• Sunday, Rossland Miners’ Hall, 7:30 p.m. Gold Fever Follies hosting annual cabaret, “Naughty Knickers Night.” Showcasing talents of follies performers. Tickets at the door (cash only) or at Curiosity Clothing and Gifts, and the Colander Restaurant.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. “Feast on the Street” fundraiser. Community invited to come on down, do some shopping for locally grown, raised, made foods and artisans, and enjoy tasty eats from some local food trucks. Live music by Jason Thomas. Money raised for the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which provides $21 per week for low income families, seniors and expectant moms to purchase vegetables, fruit, meats, eggs, poultry, dairy, fresh cut herbs at the market.

Upcoming

• Sept. 3, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 1:30 p.m. General membership meeting.

• Sept. 7, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to All Aboard. Everyone welcome, $5 admission per person. Entrance at 925 Portland Street in downtown Trail.

• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.

• Sept. 13, Trail Legion, 7 p.m. Jason Scott performs Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond. Limited tickets, $25. Call 250.364.1422 for more info.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter