Music, market and more coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 13 to June 19

Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again June 29, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• Saturday, Trail Esplanade, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruisin’ The Columbia Car Show. For details visit smokensteelcarclub.com.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trail and District Public Library presents A Really Big Used Book Sale. All sales by donation with proceeds supporting the library.

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to the music of Peter Makortoff. All welcome, $5 admission. Entrance at 925 Portland Street. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Saturday, Trail Aquatic Centre, 10th Annual Kids Triathlon. Swimming, biking, running to the finish line for children ages 4 to 12 years. Call parks and rec at 250.364.0888 for info.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 1 p.m. Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Newly organized event by a Trail RCMP officer, intended to raise awareness for, and encourage, Special Olympics athletes.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park kicks off with Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance by donation, perfect opportunity to get outside and listen to live music.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House. Last show of the season has something for everyone. Wayne Saluti, unique and ever-evolving electric meditations; Kai and Giuliana, salsa dancers from Fiesta & Combo; Gold Fever Follies cast; No Frets String Ensemble; and Hannah Dueck, acoustic bluegrass and folk. Family-friendly venue, lots of goodies and happiness, no bar. Admission $3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.the show starts at 7:00.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing JL Crowe Art Show. Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Runs until June 14.

Upcoming

• June 20, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents the Ron Halliday Band. Swing, and old-time favourites.

• June 27, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Diamond Willow. Old-time country, fold and country-rock.

• June 29, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• July 4, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Plan B. Rhythm and blues.

• July 9, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Fiddle Camp Jam. Instructors from across Canada make music together.

• July 11, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.



