Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Music, market and more coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 13 to June 19

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again June 29, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• Saturday, Trail Esplanade, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruisin’ The Columbia Car Show. For details visit smokensteelcarclub.com.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trail and District Public Library presents A Really Big Used Book Sale. All sales by donation with proceeds supporting the library.

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to the music of Peter Makortoff. All welcome, $5 admission. Entrance at 925 Portland Street. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Saturday, Trail Aquatic Centre, 10th Annual Kids Triathlon. Swimming, biking, running to the finish line for children ages 4 to 12 years. Call parks and rec at 250.364.0888 for info.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 1 p.m. Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Newly organized event by a Trail RCMP officer, intended to raise awareness for, and encourage, Special Olympics athletes.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park kicks off with Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance by donation, perfect opportunity to get outside and listen to live music.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House. Last show of the season has something for everyone. Wayne Saluti, unique and ever-evolving electric meditations; Kai and Giuliana, salsa dancers from Fiesta & Combo; Gold Fever Follies cast; No Frets String Ensemble; and Hannah Dueck, acoustic bluegrass and folk. Family-friendly venue, lots of goodies and happiness, no bar. Admission $3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.the show starts at 7:00.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing JL Crowe Art Show. Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Runs until June 14.

Upcoming

• June 20, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents the Ron Halliday Band. Swing, and old-time favourites.

• June 27, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Diamond Willow. Old-time country, fold and country-rock.

• June 29, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• July 4, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Plan B. Rhythm and blues.

• July 9, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Fiddle Camp Jam. Instructors from across Canada make music together.

• July 11, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Just Posted

Grad Day at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

Awards ceremony held on June 13

Webster students find missing man

Man reported missing from his Warfield home Wednesday night

Music, market and more coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 13 to June 19

Fruitvale mill affected by downturn in lumber market

ATCO Wood Products has been forced to intermittently curtail operations

Update: Man missing located

Trail RCMP thank public, SAR and media for assistance in locating Steven Sutherland

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

Most Read