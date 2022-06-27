Pass Creek Gospel Music festival to benefit Ukraine relief efforts

The Pass Creek Gospel Music Festival will be returning to the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds this year after a two-year absence due to COVID regulations.

This year’s event will run Saturday evening, July 23 and Sunday morning, July 24.

The Saturday evening event will be a benefit concert to support humanitarian relief efforts for victims of the war in Ukraine. The concert will feature a special guest — Ukraine born-and-raised recording artist, songwriter and musician Yana Zlot. Zlot sings in English, Ukrainian and Russian and has written many of the songs she performs.

Local singer and pastor Cynthia Pelletier will be singing with Zlot and also perfoming on her own. Some of the area’s top musicians and vocalists have joined together to form a band for this event under the leadership of well-known area musician, arranger and composer Gilles Parenteau. Additional singers and and groups will also be performing.

The concert begins at 6 p.m.

The Sunday morning event will be a combined church service with many area churches participating. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, there will be a free BBQ for those attending.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

Organizer John Phillips says the specific charity has yet to be identified as the situation in Ukraine is changing so rapidly. That decision will be made in consultation with Zlot, who has friends and relatives still in Ukraine, and with other local people who have knowledge of where the money could be best used.

The amount raised and the destination for the funds will be published in the media as soon as it is decided.

In case of rain the event will be held at New Life Church in Castlegar. Atendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket as seating is limited and a light jacket or sweater along with bug spray.

For more information or to volunteer to help, contact John at 250-365-7456 or john416491@gmail.com.

