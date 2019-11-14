Rossland craft fair and chili cook-off in Trail, Saturday

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

Community

• Thursday, Riverbelle, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trail Green Home, Energy and Transportation Show. Sustainable ideas for your home and community, it’s about saving money as well as saving energy and helping the environment.

• Thursday, Selkirk College Trail, 7 p.m., teams from Red Cross Emergency Response and the health equipment loan program are hosting an open house with refreshments. If you would like to volunteer with the local Red Cross in any capacity, come and meet the team and learn what they do. Located at 900 Helena Street in basement of building.

• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall Craft Fair. Shop for yourself or get a head start on Christmas gifts. Proceeds go to Joccy Brewer, a local mother fighting breast cancer. Admission $2. Kids 12 and under are free.

• Saturday, Rossland Prestige Hotel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rossland’s Homespun Christmas Craft Fair. Quality items from Kootenay artisans including pottery, seasonal decor, bath items, chocolate, and more. Door prizes, $3 admission. Children under 12, free.

• Saturday, Waneta Plaza, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chili Cook Off. Fundraiser for Christmas hampers in the Beaver Valley. Judge chili submissions for $2, or donate a non-perishable food item.

• Wednesday (Nov. 20), VISAC Gallery, 7 p.m. Lower Columbia Unitarians invite the community to join in “Attention: Listening to what life is trying to say.” A program that “invites us to pay attention to what life is trying to say to us. Perhaps to savour the falling leaves as they swirl downward. Or to see the joy in a child’s face while you listen deeply as they tell you their tale.” Stay for a cup of tea and a chat. Email LowerColumbiaUnitarians@gmail.com or call 250-368-8856 for more information.

• Register for Choose to Move, a free program for inactive adults ages 65 years and up. This program provides motivation and support to become more active. You will work with a trained activity coach to develop and stick to a physical activity plan made just for you. Join the group and share your successes and challenges along the way. Group meetings and one-on-one coaching sessions planned on a bi-weekly schedule. For more detailed information about Choose to Move, call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250. 364.0888 or visit www.choosetomove.info.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion. 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns comes another great homegrown show: Alan Suttie, the bluegrass master; Alison Stadnyk and Simon Cretien, voices in harmony; Kootenay Dance Works, Nutcracker Suite and more; Kootenay Jack, old rockabilly; Shelley Ackerman, sweet songs; and Mr. Gabriella dips into his repertoire. Family-friendly venue (no bar), doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission $3, kept affordable by all-volunteer crew, and the generosity of the Rossland Legion. Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions. For more information contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org or call 250.362.5677.

Upcoming

• Nov. 21, Beaver Valley Manor, 5-8 p.m. BV Senior Citizen Branch #44 invites you to Fun Night. Card, board games, darts, shuffleboard and more. Refreshments, chili and bun, by donation. Join and and bring a friend.

• Nov. 29, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. Storytime with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Visit with the team, get a signed hockey card and meet Stax.

• Nov. 29, Trail Ferraro Foods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trail Transit hosts Stuff the Bus. Help fill the bus with non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. Runs again Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. BBQ fundraiser will also be on site both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stuff the Bus donations will be accepted at the Nov. 30 Trail Smoke Eaters home game.

• Nov. 30, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Dec. 8, Trail United Church, 2:30 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Bereavement service to support grieving people in our community. For more info contact Gwen Ziprick at 250.368.8080 or email trail@alternatives.ca.

• Dec. 14, Riverfront Centre, 1-3 p.m. Open house. Join in on the family gingerbread house making competition, check out the used book sale and say hello to Santa Claus. Fun, free family event.

• Dec. 14, Trail downtown, 5-6 p.m. Annual Santa Parade. Route details coming soon.



