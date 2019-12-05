Rossland, Warfield and Fruitvale host Christmas celebrations, Saturday

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Friday, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for the annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Make your donation at center court, starting at 9 a.m., or at the foundation office in-person or by phone at 250.364.3424. Live entertainment will include musical performances and a visit from Santa. Diamond Raffle Tickets will also be on sale to support the campaign.

• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 9-11 a.m. Storytime Breakfast with Santa. Featuring four stories: The Night Before Christmas, Polar Express, Frozen and the Grinch. Come dressed in a story costume, Christmas pajamas, or ugly Christmas sweater to be entered into the prize draws. Pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice. Children $3, adult $5 each, or $12 per family.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to noon. Christmas Coffee Party. Bake table. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Saturday, Rossland, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rekindle the Spirit of Christmas, 25th anniversary. Includes Santa Claus and Reindeer Prance Parade at 11 a.m. and Miners’ Hall farmers market noon to 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 9-11 a.m. Breakfast with Santa. Pics with St. Nick, pancake, egg and sausage breakfast cooked by the Fruitvale firefighters and served by the Nitehawks. Then from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. bring the whole family down to Candy Cane Lane (former Jingle Down Main).

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Kootenay DanceWorks presents The Nutcracker. A second show will go Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s ballet based on a fantasy story about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 2:30 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Bereavement service to support grieving people in our community. For more info contact Gwen Ziprick at 250.368.8080 or email trail@alternatives.ca.

• Tickets for the 19th Annual Christmas Raffle for the residents of Poplar Ridge are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. 200+ prizes for the Dec. 19 raffle organized by volunteer Marisa Jimenez.

Film

• Royal Theatre, 4:45 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Goldfinch. Theo Decker’s life is turned upside-down when his mother is killed in a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Confused in the rubble of the tragedy, he steals a priceless piece of art known as The Goldfinch.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing ‘Beyond the Line,’ painting exhibit representing 10 West Kootenay artists. Hours Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Selkirk College campus. Runs until Dec. 13.

Upcoming

• Dec. 12, Royal Theatre, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. presents Les Misérables, The Staged Concert. Must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and event cinema. Leading an outstanding cast are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier).

• Dec. 14, Riverfront Centre, 1-3 p.m. Open house. Join in on the family gingerbread house making competition, check out the used book sale and say hello to Santa Claus. Fun, free family event.

• Dec. 14, Trail downtown, 5-6 p.m. Annual Santa Parade. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate on Eldorado and Bay, by the Lions Club and Tim Hortons.

• Dec. 15, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Farwell. Funny, uplifting tale based on an actual lie, the headstrong Billi returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

• Dec. 15, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hille Coffee House. Performers: No Frets String Ensemble, local violinists; Rossland Glee Choir, voices in harmony; Milene Coombs, 11-year-old flautist; Sage and Keith, sweet duo; Jeff Melnychuk, picking and singing; Roelof Helberg, songs from everywhere.

All welcome, no bar. Admission $3.

• Dec. 22, Rossland Miners’ Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Movie Day. Doors open 1:30 p.m. for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for The Man who Invented Christmas. $5, all ages. Popcorn, beverages for sale.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter