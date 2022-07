Register by calling the library at 250.364.1731 or online at: www.traillibrary.com

“Here’s looking at you, kid …”

In partnership with Better at Home and South Kootenay Seniors, the Trail and District Public Library is hosting a free movie screening for seniors of “Casablanca” at the Royal Theatre on Friday, July 15.

Admission is free and financial help with transportation costs is available upon request.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. with the screening beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is needed by calling the library at 250.364.1731 or online at: www.traillibrary.com.

Arts and EntertainmentCity of TrailRosslandSeniors