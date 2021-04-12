Showcase of artwork by Kootenay Columbia students opens April 22

Young Visions 2021 runs April 22 to May 29 in the Kootenay Gallery of Art, Castlegar

This painting is a piece from Young Visions 2021, opening April 22 at the Kootenay Gallery. Photo: S. Painter

After a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, teenaged artists in the West Kootenay will again be showcasing their creative artworks in an exhibit opening next week.

Running from Friday, April 22 until the end of May at the Kootenay Gallery is Young Visions 2021.

Students and staff from Stanley Humphries, Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre and Rossland Summit School are featuring their talents in this annual event [pre-pandemic].

“This is my favourite show of the year” says Val Field, the gallery’s executive director.

“It is such a pleasure to see the creativity and hard work of our local students. The variety and quality of the artwork is outstanding.”

A portrait that is part of the upcoming student/staff exhibit at Kootenay Gallery of Art. Photo: S. Painter

There will be no formal opening due to ongoing pandemic rules, however, guests are invited to attend a come-and-go style open house on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the open house is free and donations are welcome.

Masks are required. Guests may be asked to wait if the number of visitors exceeds health regulations.

“We missed this exhibition so much last year,” says Maggie Shirley, gallery curator. “The youth offer such positive energy and insights. ”

The gallery is grateful to School District 20 for making the show possible and in particular to the art teachers, Shirley added.

“It’s been a rough year for students and for teachers. To put this together, the teachers involved have gone above and beyond their job expectations to support the students. ”

The pandemic cancelled the Young Visions show last year. This mural is part of the 2021 edition. Photo: S. Painter

The show is supported by School District 20, the BC Arts Council, the City of Castlegar and the BC Gaming Commission.

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: ArtsBoxes and ArtPenpals at the Trail VISAC Gallery

Read more: Sorting through Mail-Art+



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia