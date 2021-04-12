This painting is a piece from Young Visions 2021, opening April 22 at the Kootenay Gallery. Photo: S. Painter

This painting is a piece from Young Visions 2021, opening April 22 at the Kootenay Gallery. Photo: S. Painter

Showcase of artwork by Kootenay Columbia students opens April 22

Young Visions 2021 runs April 22 to May 29 in the Kootenay Gallery of Art, Castlegar

After a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, teenaged artists in the West Kootenay will again be showcasing their creative artworks in an exhibit opening next week.

Running from Friday, April 22 until the end of May at the Kootenay Gallery is Young Visions 2021.

Students and staff from Stanley Humphries, Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre and Rossland Summit School are featuring their talents in this annual event [pre-pandemic].

“This is my favourite show of the year” says Val Field, the gallery’s executive director.

“It is such a pleasure to see the creativity and hard work of our local students. The variety and quality of the artwork is outstanding.”

A portrait that is part of the upcoming student/staff exhibit at Kootenay Gallery of Art. Photo: S. Painter

A portrait that is part of the upcoming student/staff exhibit at Kootenay Gallery of Art. Photo: S. Painter

There will be no formal opening due to ongoing pandemic rules, however, guests are invited to attend a come-and-go style open house on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the open house is free and donations are welcome.

Masks are required. Guests may be asked to wait if the number of visitors exceeds health regulations.

“We missed this exhibition so much last year,” says Maggie Shirley, gallery curator. “The youth offer such positive energy and insights. ”

The gallery is grateful to School District 20 for making the show possible and in particular to the art teachers, Shirley added.

“It’s been a rough year for students and for teachers. To put this together, the teachers involved have gone above and beyond their job expectations to support the students. ”

The pandemic cancelled the Young Visions show last year. This mural is part of the 2021 edition. Photo: S. Painter

The pandemic cancelled the Young Visions show last year. This mural is part of the 2021 edition. Photo: S. Painter

The show is supported by School District 20, the BC Arts Council, the City of Castlegar and the BC Gaming Commission.

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: ArtsBoxes and ArtPenpals at the Trail VISAC Gallery

Read more: Sorting through Mail-Art+


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

Just Posted

The Trail Smoke Eaters fell 6-1 to the Penticton Vees on Sunday, their third loss to the perennial BCHL powerhouse six games into the 20-game season. Photo: Stephen Piccolo
Penticton Vees dominant in win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters enjoy two day break until their fourth meeting with Penticton Vees on Wednesday

This painting is a piece from Young Visions 2021, opening April 22 at the Kootenay Gallery. Photo: S. Painter
Showcase of artwork by Kootenay Columbia students opens April 22

Young Visions 2021 runs April 22 to May 29 in the Kootenay Gallery of Art, Castlegar

Selkirk College has received provincial funding to assist students. File photo
Selkirk College receives funding to assist students

Provincial funding is available to West Kootenay students

Nelson’s Gaelen Schnare will host one of the presentations at this year’s Creston Valley Bird Festival. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate our feathered friends at the Creston Valley Bird Festival

The festival runs May 7 to 9

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: Drivers who try to bulldoze through others

Inevitably I will end up with nothing but grille showing in my rearview mirror

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 6, 2020. Top Tory leaders of past and present will speak with supporters today about what a conservative economic recovery from COVID-19 could look like. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole to vote against Conservative MP’s private bill on ‘sex-selective abortion’

Erin O’Toole said he supports a woman’s right to choose and will personally vote against the private member’s bill

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Part of the massive mess left behind in a Spallumcheen rental home owned by Wes Burden, whose tenants bolted from the property in the middle of the night. Burden is now facing a hefty cleaning and repair bill as a result. (Photo submitted)
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces

Spallumcheen rental rooms filled with junk, human and animal feces; landlord scared to rent again

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Most Read