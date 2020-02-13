Spread ‘The Love’ with Big Love Ball, Saturday at Trail mall

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not guaranteed submission. (Photo by Joshua Clay on Unsplash)

Community

• Thursday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jazz at the Griff presents Afternoon Tea and Jazz with the Melody Diachun Quartet. Hang out with friends or treat your sweetie to complimentary tea and cookies.

• Saturday, Family Day at the Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Day of fun events. Door prizes and snacks.

• Saturday, Waneta Plaza, noon until 3 p.m. Big Love Ball. Interactive photo booth, give-aways and prizes.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 1-2 p.m. Free admission to public skating. Free GLOW skate from 7-8:15 p.m. Then on Sunday, free public skating from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

• Saturday, Rossland Museum, 5-8:30 p.m. Campfire and family-friendly evening in the snow. Admission, hot dogs, treats, refreshments and activities all by donation.

• Monday, Trail Aquatic Centre, noon to 5 p.m. Free admission in recognition of BC Family Day.

• Every Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Trail holds a Charity Meat Draw at the Arlington. New members welcome. Dinner meetings the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Benedict’s Steakhouse.

Music

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Trail Performing Arts presents Élage Diouf. Singing mainly in his mother tongue, the wolof language, Diouf brings a blend of pop, world, blues, folk and asiko.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Fractura by Lars Baggenstos. Sculptural body of work. Hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday noon until 6 p.m.

Upcoming

• Feb. 23, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Bolshoi Ballet presents Swan Lake.

• Feb. 23, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Will’s Jams: Rocks & Roots.

• Feb. 23, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. For info call Les Carter at 250.362.5677.

• Feb. 27, Bailey Theatre, JL Crowe Variety Show, 7 p.m. Entertainment showcasing the talent of JL Crowe students and teachers. All ages event.

• March 6, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present Rent. Rock opera, set in the 90’s, tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemian New Yorkers who are struggling with careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic. Runs again Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

• March 7, Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 6-10 p.m. KBRH Health Foundation’s Perfectly Paired Fundraiser. Join the Foundation for an evening of specially selected food and wine paired with live music and a silent auction. The evening will showcase multiple wineries and other beverage providers alongside food selections prepared by the chef of Foxy’s Fine Food & Beverages. Event will support the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign. Tickets are limited. For info, call the foundation at 250-364-3424.

• March 13, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.

Arts and Entertainmentcommunity calendar