Trail concert shines light on National Hospice Month

Carolyn Cameron will be joined by pianist Hendrik Mendes on May 15 at the Trail United Church

Classical musicians Carolyn Cameron and Hendrik Mendes will lend their support to the Greater Trail Hospice Society by performing a concert May 15 in the Trail United Church in honour of National Hospice Month. Photo: Submitted

The Greater Trail Hospice Society is raising awareness and funds for National Hospice Month by sponsoring a concert featuring Rossland classical musician Carolyn Cameron on May 15.

The month of May is National Hospice Month and to support all the work that the hospice society and its volunteers do for individuals and families in the local area, classical music enthusiasts can enjoy a fundraising concert highlighting music from Bach, Mozart and Mussorgsky at the United Church in Trail.

“This concert is part of our 35th anniversary celebrations and will really help us raise awareness of our work in what is an important month for hospices across the region,” said hospice society board chair Brenda Hooper.

“We’re hoping that lots of people will come and join us for a great afternoon of music, have fun and find out more about us and what we do.”

The Absolute vs Program Music playlist will feature Bach Partita No.1 and Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition.’ Cameron will be supported by local anesthetist Hendrik Mendes on the piano when she picks up her bow to play Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 4.

Drawing clear parallels with a supporter’s touchpoints with hospice, it is fitting that the program comprises a composition that tells a story, in addition to the Bach and Mozart pieces being written after losing a loved one.

The same is true with hospice — everyone will have their own story, perspective and journey but a positive outcome can be achieved, even when end of life is involved.

“Who wouldn’t want to shine a light on all the great work of the hospice,” said Cameron. “Those volunteers have halos around them and every fundraising concert I’ve played for them has been great – a really positive experience for everyone involved.”

She will soon resume her Chamber of Music Group which tours the Kootenays twice a year and plans to be back to the concert halls with La Cafamore this year after a two year pandemic initiated hiatus.

“Hospice is extremely important to me — a fantastic group of people that you don’t realize you’ll need, until you actually really, really need them,” she added. “Hospice enabled my dad to die at home and anything I can do to raise awareness, encourage others to offer their support or volunteer is a wonderful thing.”

The concert goes on Sunday, May 15, from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., at the Trail United Church. Donations to Greater Trail hospice are welcome, but not compulsory.

Admission is by donation and masks are encouraged but optional. Email queries: info@trailhospice.org or contact Jen at 236.968.6642.

During the Hospice Awareness Month of May, the Greater Trail Hospice Society hopes local businesses will adopt them as their annual charity. Greater Trail residents can find out more, hold fundraising events for the not-for-profit or volunteer their time to help them focus on a variety of free services aimed at the living, friendship and befriending services.

The City of Trail will also shine its logo in blue and green hues across Trail and across the water from the Trail bridge lights on May 7. This will coincide with the day that the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association is inviting Canadians to light their candlelight, porch light, or spotlight in honour of the light of their lives.

