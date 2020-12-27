Vote for your favourite Greater Trail lights display

Visit trail.ca to vote for your favourite lights display from Trail through to Fruitvale. Photo: Wesley Tingey

Residents from Trail and the Beaver Valley have submitted photos of their outdoor holiday light displays to the city, and now everyone is invited to vote for their favourites.

To see all the wonderful Christmas light displays go to the city’s website, trail.ca, and click on the Holiday Lights Map link.

A map will pop up full of markers. Click on each marker to bring up a photo and description of the display as well as the corresponding address.

Use the voting form on the page to vote for your favourites until Jan. 4.

There are four categories to vote on: Best Old School Holiday Lights Display; Best Griswold Lights Display; Most Magical Lights Display; and Most Creative Lights Display.

Three of the winners will receive a $100 gift card to various local businesses and the “most magical” will win a gift basket valued at $100.

“Thank you to all the residents who submitted their photos, and thank you to our sponsors for their prize contributions,” said the city.

Winners will be announced and contacted by email on Jan. 5.

