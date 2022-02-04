Washboard Union postpones Trail concert

The Washboard Union has postponed their concert at the Charles Bailey Theatre in Trail until October.

For those who already purchased tickets and were eagerly anticipating The Washboard Union concert at the Charles Bailey Theatre in Trail, March 5 – well, you’re going to have to wait.

But Country Thunder is coming.

Due to the current Provincial Health Order, extending capacity restrictions in B.C. for live venues to the end of June, and the intensive spread of the Omicron virus, the Washboard Union Tour stops at several B.C. venues in March have been postponed to the fall.

In Trail, the new date will be Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles Bailey Theatre and in Cranbrook Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Key City Theatre.

If residents cannot make the Oct. 21 date, a full refund will be granted commencing Feb. 4 and ending on Feb. 18.

According to the release, ticket purchasers will be contacted by the Charles Bailey box office. Returned tickets will then be made available to the public.

“Regretfully, the current situation is beyond our control, and until we finally get past this pandemic and all of the uncertainty surrounding it has diminished, the option of moving the tour to a later date for all of our valued patrons was considered the best option available at this time,” Washboard Union said in the release. “The promoter, artist and management regret any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your understanding.”

The Juno Award winners and three-time Canadian Country Group of the Year is made up of Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe and David Roberts, whose impeccable three-part harmony and top-notch musicianship have made them one of the top country bands in Canada.

Their third album, released in April, 2020 , is titled “Everbound” and is known for it’s electrifying songs such as Country Thunder, Never Run Outta Road and My Weekend.

“The latest … won’t win cheers from genre purists despairing the encroachment of pop sensibilities on absolute torch and twang but dang it if Everbound ain’t more fun than a keg-fueled square-dance on an August eve,” wrote reviewer Kim Hughes from the Canadian music publication, Parton and Pearl.

The Washboard Union has been certified gold twice in Canada for Country Thunder (2021) and Shot of Glory (2017).

They have also had seven Top 10 hits and numerous Top 20 hits.

According to legend, Grain and Duncombe first met as teenagers in Kelowna when their respective dad and mom began dating. The pair immediately forged a close friendship and a few years later decided to move to Vancouver to establish a music career, where they met Roberts.

With the release of their first album in June, 2012, the band dropped their original name, Run GMC, in favour of the self-titled – The Washboard Union.

The rest, as they say, is history.

For more information go online to washboardunion.com and to order tickets thebailey.ca.

