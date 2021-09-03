Here’s your federal candidates for South Okanagan West Kootenay for 2021

Five vying for the MP position

Five candidates vying to be MP of the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding: (Clockwise from top left) Ken Robertson, Liberal; Sean Taylor, the People’s Party of Canada; Tara Howse, Green; Helena Konanz, Conservative; Richard Cannings, NDP.

The South Okanagan West Kootenay riding has five confirmed candidates so far for the upcoming Sept. 20 federal election.

Five parties have candidates in the running: Richard Cannings, the NDP candidate and two-term incumbent; Helena Konanz, the Conservative candidate; Tara Howse, the Green candidate; Sean Taylor, the People’s Party of Canada candidate; and Ken Robertson, the Liberal candidate.

Cannings, Konanz, Howse and Taylor all ran in the 2019 federal election.

The Liberal candidate that year was Connie Denesiuk.

In the 2019 election, Cannings won re-election with 24,809 votes, or 36.4 per cent of the total votes cast.

Konanz came in just 796 votes behind Cannings with 24,013.

Denesiuk finished third with 11,705 votes, Howse in fourth with 5,672, Taylor in fifth with 1,638 and independent candidate Carolina Hopkins finished last with 359 votes.

The 2019 election saw a total of 68,577 ballots cast out of the 99,676 eligible electors on the voting list for the riding.

No independent candidate had been confirmed as of the Western News press deadline this week.

Federal election candidates will have an opportunity to discuss climate issues in an online Zoom all-candidates forum Tuesday, Sept. 7, for South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, starting at 6 p.m.

Registration is required.

Register for the Sept. 7 South Okanagan-West Kootenay forum at bit.ly/SOWK-ClimateForum.

The Penticton Chamber is hosting a general all-candidates virtual meeting Friday, Sept. 10.

READ MORE: Climate change first topic of all-candidates meeting Sept. 7

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.