South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservative candidate talks infrastructure funding

Helena Konanz
Conservative Party
This is a big part of why I put my name forward to run as a Conservative MP. When I was a Penticton City councillor under the former Conservative Government, we witnessed all kinds of support from the federal government firsthand. We saw the improvements in quality of life and more so, people were able to get ahead, not just get by like they are now.
In the case of Penticton, our wastewater treatment plant, our water treatment plant and our Community Center swimming pool, all received federal support for much needed upgrades. Regionally, we saw federal support for major upgrades with highways widened on Highway 3 and Highway 97 as well as federal infrastructure grants in other small communities.
However, since the riding has changed in representation and a Liberal government has come to power, federal funding had dried up and us in the South Okanagan have been forgotten. People in Trail and Rossland (as examples) send significant tax dollars to Ottawa and are not seeing a return for that money; returns such as infrastructure dollars and regional representation.
As a former city councillor and candidate for the Conservative Party, I am proud to run for a party who has a demonstrated track-record of supporting this region. A party who will put shovels back in the ground and will support communities like Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale, so that these communities are no longer ignored.