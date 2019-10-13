South Okanagan-West Kootenay Independent candidate talks infrastructure funding

The Trail Times asked all six candidates the same question

Carolina Hopkins - Independent Carolina Hopkins - Independent

Carolina Hopkins

Independent

(CWWF) is scheduled to end 2019-2020 and provides 50% cost-share with the Province. Under a Federal Bi-lateral Agreement with the Provinces this fund come directly to the Province of BC, who in turn manage the projects. Once the funds are handed over, the Provinces are provided complete autonomy to fund in collaboration with municipalities.

Infrastructure is crumbling and has been neglected for years.

Money spent on infrastructure is spent where and how? Of that funding a significant portion that can be used on construction of infrastructure, it is also used by the province to fund feasibility Study and planning costs, due diligence and risk determination cost, and administration costs.

Unfortunately, most all Infrastructure Canada’s funding programs have either been fully allocated or closed funding programs. There are many ongoing programs from the BCF Major Infrastructure Funds. If you check on the link you will see the few remaining pots of money are left except the Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund (DMAF). This fund was started in 2018 and is scheduled to end in 2028, and was announced by the Federal Government to assist the community of Grand Forks to:

1. Help people affected from the flooding and

2. Assist with infrastructure projects.

But there is now a short fall says the Province and the citizens have been offered by the Province post-flood values as part of a buyout.

How much of that fund was spent on the administration in order to fund communities affected and in the most need?

You give to Peter to pay Paul and Peter shortchanges Paul and keeps a portion for administration and what else?

If elected as your Advocate in Ottawa, I will commit to advocating for communities with the Provincial Government and connect with each municipality to see how funding is spent, look for more funding sources and hold all levels of government to account for fiscal responsibility to the citizens. I’m certain if government stops wasting and rethink approaches to this problem, some of these shortfalls will miraculously appear in the budget.

Previous story
Trudeau dons protective vest as security concern delays Toronto-area rally

Just Posted

A difficult loss for Trail … and Dodgers fans

Dave Thompson is a Trail Times columnist

South Okanagan-West Kootenay Liberal candidate talks infrastructure funding

The Trail Times asked all six candidates the same question

Map of historic Trail neighbourhood is up for all to see

‘City within a City’ shows everyone who called The Gulch home in the 50s

Advance voting in Trail Memorial Centre starts today

Election Day is Oct. 21

Parklands among lost Nelson neighbourhood names

Place Names: More Nelson neighbourhoods

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

Most Read